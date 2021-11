The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 clash against the Detroit Lions is becoming a bigger test than most of us ever expected. Without Ben Roethlisberger or Chase Claypool available, the Steelers offense is going to need to get a lot of help from some unlikely sources. And with Detroit coming off of a bye week, they will have had extra time to prepare for the Steelers. On top of that, the Lions are still winless in 2021 and are desperate to steal a game, which should lead to some desperation plays in this game to do just that.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO