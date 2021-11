Despite the title, there is no association between Rampage: Smash City Monster Destruction Game and the Rampage series from the defunct Midway. On the surface, both this game and the Midway series have a similar premise: destroy everything as a kaiju. On closer inspection, however, the two aren’t that similar. This Rampage could be charitably described as a pick-up-and-play action game. The most significant difference is that the Midway series had some care put into it. Moreover, this game can’t decide what it wants us to call it. The title screen lists the title as Rampage: Big Meets Bigger, with the icon simply saying Rampage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO