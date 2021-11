It's now easier than ever to get your hands on plant-based meatballs thanks to the debt of Impossible Meatballs Made From Plants at Walmart. Though Impossible Foods may be best known for its plant=based burgers, the brand has been expanding into other products in recent years. Now, the brand has launched Impossible Meatballs Made From Plants at Walmart stores nationwide. The new Impossible Meatballs Made From Plants are made from a custom blend of Impossible Burger and Impossible Sausage, all mixed together with a savory homestyle meatball seasoning blend. The meatballs all come pre-formed and pre-cooked, and each server delivers 12 grams of protein. The plant-based product also boasts 30% less sodium than the leading homestyle meatballs.

