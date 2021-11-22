Seven Trojans selected for football all-conference honors

Seven Columbus Community football players recently were recognized in the postseason being named all district by Class A District 5. Two Wildcats were named to the first team in Kaden Amigon and Robert Coil. Amigon was the bell cow of the offense and finished first in the league with 1,185 rushing yards and 1,489 all purpose yards. The sophomore sensation reached pay dirt 12 times including 10 on the ground and picked up eight yards per carry. He also led the defense with 48.5 tackles. Coil was an anchor of a line that paved the way for 1,988 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. The senior tallied 18 tackles and two fumble recoveries on the other side of the ball.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO