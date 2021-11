As the year comes to a close, I have been reflecting on my fashion shopping habits and the ways they can improve. One philosophy I am committed to is valuing quality over quantity — meaning buy less stuff but more quality stuff. So I've had my eyes peeled for brands that cater to this kind of shopper, and turns out, Neiman Marcus curates a host of well-made items that are designed to last. Though they are often a splurge, the good news is that they will pay off in long-term wearability. Plus, as Black Friday is here, there is no better time to stock up on those pieces than now.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO