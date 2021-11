Darien Center, N.Y. —— Six Flags Darien Lake, The Thrill Capital of New York, is excited to announce an all-NEW Holiday tradition, the Magic of Lights drive-through experience. The theme park will be all decked out and shining bright this holiday season from November 19 through January 2, 2022. This 1.25-mile magical route winds guests through the park and campground from the comfort and warmth of their own cars. and will be overflowing with spectacular lighting displays that bring favorite holiday themes and characters to life.

