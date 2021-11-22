HS Insider: A look ahead to the OHSAA state Final Four

The football state Final Four round is here.

Four Greater Cincinnati high school football teams are still practicing this Thanksgiving week in preparation for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinals Friday night.

In Divsion I, Moeller (11-3) plays Springfield (12-1) at Sidney.

In Division II, Winton Woods (11-3) plays Green (11-3) at Westerville Central.

In Division III, Badin (13-0) plays Granville (13-0) at London High School's Bowlus Field.

In Division IV, Clinton-Massie (12-1) plays Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) at Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field in Plain City.

In Kentucky, Beechwood (13-0) plays host to Mayfield (12-1) in a 2A state semifinal Friday night.



In this episode, you will hear from Badin coach Nick Yordy about the Rams' rally in the regional final to capture their first state semifinal berth since 1998.

Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy, in his first year as the team's head coach, discusses how Winton Woods persevered after a 1-2 record early this season to reach the state Final Four for the first time since 2018.

Moeller coach Mark Elder offers details about how he's stay focused through this deep playoff run and how the team plans to celebrate Thanksgiving as a program.

