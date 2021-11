Ashurst Niemeyer Real Estate recently hired Ann Chambliss for its sales team. Chambliss has called the Eastern Shore home for 20 years. After receiving her BS in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama, she taught fourth grade in Georgia. Chambliss is a member of 3 Circle Church, where she volunteers in its children’s program. She also volunteers at Prodisee Pantry and has been a substitute teacher at Fairhope Intermediate School. She has also been involved with the Dogwood Trail Program since 2015 and currently serves on its Appearance Committee.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO