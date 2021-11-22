Gungnir Drills 10 Metres Grading 1.74% Nickel at Lappvattnet

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to report by far the highest grades of gold, silver, zinc and lead ever achieved in drilling at the GL1 Main target, located on the Company’s Golden Lion property in the Toodoggone epithermal district, northern British Columbia, Canada. Assay results for drill section 23-24-25 (Figure 1), encompassing the final 3 holes of the program, definitively establish that the GL1 Main Zone carries high grades of gold, silver and base metals within a broader envelope of moderate grade mineralization, with intercepts commencing just below surface and extending to at least 190 metres down-dip to the northeast, the deepest drilled to date. The zone remains open for further expansion and follow up will be a priority for the 2022 season. The Company is well financed and has working capital of $3.1 million.

