Gungnir Drills 10 Metres Grading 1.74% Nickel at Lappvattnet

 6 days ago

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is very pleased to report further drill results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are from drill hole LAP21-13 which cut nickel mineralization starting in the first box of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading System#Nickel#Global Economy#Surrey#Gungnir Resources Inc#Gug#Company
