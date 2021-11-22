ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Berry Explained Her “Weird” Turn-On To Young M.A.

By Autumn Hawkins
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the promotion for Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, Young M.A. who is a part of the film’s soundtrack had some interesting questions for the actress. The “BIG” rapper had a chance to sit down with Berry and get some info out of the actress including some of her “weird...

