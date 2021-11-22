ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Adrian Martinez Will Not Play Against Iowa

By Andrew Holleran
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nebraska is set to host No. 17 Iowa on Friday and the Huskers enter the rivalry game as a favorite over the ranked Hawkeyes. However, the betting line might be changing in a big way...

