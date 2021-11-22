ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Doctor in Poland Goes on Iraq TV, Pleads for Kurds to Avoid Illegal Immigration Path to EU

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Arsalan Azzaddin has treated migrants from the Belarus-Poland border suffering from hypothermia, pneumonia, broken bones and severe...

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

US looking for war in Belarus Lukashenko

Washington is using the migrant crisis to stage a conflict with Belarus, the country's embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko has declared, in his latest tirade against the West, as the region's border humanitarian crisis drags on. Speaking as participant in a government meeting on Thursday, the veteran strongman alleged that the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Interpol elects Emirati general accused of torture as new president

Interpol elected an Emirati general accused of torture as its new president on Thursday, despite the concerns of human rights organisations who fear the agency will be at risk of exploitation by repressive regimes. In another complaint, lawyers for the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) accuse the general of "acts of torture and barbarism" committed against government critic Ahmed Mansoor.
WORLD
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

Iraq to evacuate migrants stranded at Belarus-Poland border

MOSCOW — (AP) — More than 400 Iraqis sought to fly home from Belarus on Thursday, abandoning their hopes of reaching the European Union following more than a week of tensions at the bloc's eastern border where hundreds of migrants remain stuck. A plane carrying an unknown number is expected...
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Iraq Flight Returning Migrants Departs Belarus As Poland Detains Dozens

A first flight returning hundreds of Iraqi migrants that had hoped to cross into the EU from Belarus left Minsk on Thursday, as Poland detained dozens more who crossed its border in a migrant crisis the West blames on Alexander Lukashenko's regime. The West accuses Lukashenko of luring thousands of...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

EU executive probes whether Poland, Hungary should get EU money

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has started a long-awaited probe into whether Poland and Hungary should continue to receive billions of euros from the EU budget because of problems with corruption and the rule of law. Commission documents on Saturday showed letters were sent to Warsaw and Budapest on...
ECONOMY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

