Man runs 100-meter dash while juggling blindfolded for world record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said it took him four years of attempts before he was finally able to break the Guinness World Record for fastest 100-meter dash while juggling blindfolded.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the 100-meter (328-foot) record was more difficult than his other running while juggling blindfolded records because Guinness required him to remain in his 48-inch lane for the entire run.

Rush said he had been trying to set the record since August 2017, but found he had trouble staying in his lane. He said he nearly set the record once, but an issue with the video evidence developed, so he had to keep trying.

Rush said he finally succeeded after 22 failed attempts, setting the record at 16.29 seconds.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

