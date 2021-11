NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A holiday tradition is back in all its glory at the New York Botanical Garden after having CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis took a tour of the the holiday train show in the Bronx. From the Statue of Liberty to 1 World Trade, Radio City to the Apollo Theater, Central Park to Grand Central, New York City’s top attractions are all in one place for the holiday season. (credit: CBS2) “You don’t think about how big New York is until you see it mimicked in something like this. It just makes me go ‘I love the city’ and the reason why I’m...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO