Animals

dang duck hunters

By meateater south fla Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 6 days ago

Rolled into parking lot saturday morning at the wma i wrecked the snipe at last weekend and 12 trucks parked there...

forums.floridasportsman.com

gon.com

Giant Gator In The Deer Woods

An exciting aspect of deer hunting is you never know what you might see during an outing in the woods. A bowhunter in Macon County got more excitement than he was expecting—or wanting—when he witnessed what looked more like a scene from Jurrasic Park than something you’d see during a deer hunt.
MACON COUNTY, GA
APG of Wisconsin

Ammo shortages a concern for hunters

For this upcoming Wisconsin deer rifle season, many hunters have their rifle cleaned, their blaze orange coat and pants set aside, the woods scouted and deer stands selected. However, there’s one thing that might be an obstacle this season between putting venison in the freezer or a trophy mount on the wall – ammo.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#Dang#Weather#Hog
allongeorgia.com

Duck Season Opens November 20 for Georgia Waterfowl Hunters

“The waterfowl seasons and bag limits are basically the same this season as they were last season,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “Atlantic Flyway breeding populations fared quite a bit better this summer than mid-continent and western birds. If we can get cold weather in the Great Lakes, New England, and mid-Atlantic regions, southern hunters can expect a good number of wood ducks, ring-necks and teal.”
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Dead calf… Eagles?

Bald eagles aren't all that big, not sure they could kill a calf. I never saw it happen on my granddads ranch, but maybe so. Maybe a yote got it during the night and the eagles are eating what's left. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Bald Eagle= America's favorite...
ANIMALS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: What Ducks?

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I can honestly say after 55 years of waterfowling, this 2021 season will go down as the poorest on record. We had a minor flurry of local ducks during the first two weeks and then things have literally gone south! I have spent a ton of time scouting and working hard to find concentrations and the birds are just not there. Most of my time has been spent on small river systems which exhibit good habitat and wild rice but the birds are still absent.
ANIMALS
agfc.com

Draw some ducks

STUTTGART — Looking for a spot to call your own for a day or even a weekend during duck season? Check out some of the online draw opportunities available through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. In addition to permit hunts on Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms WMA, the Red Cut Slough tract at Cypress Bayou WMA, the Conway George tract at Sheffield Nelson Dagmar WMA and Freddie Black Choctaw Island West Unit WMA, the AGFC will have up to 45 privately owned flooded rice fields available to hunt by permit through its special duck hunting application process.
STUTTGART, AR
Montana Standard

What hunter ethics?

I have hunted all over the western states and the east but have never seen poor sportsmanship like Montana. Hunters sliding in next to you and racing up the trails to get ahead of you. Not signing in at sign-in boxes, teaching their kids how to road hunt and I have even seen shooting from windows of trucks and from the middle of roads. What happened to hunter ethics?
HOBBIES
foxrichmond.com

Duck, Duck...Caterpillar?

The Masked Singer's latest reveal gave us a double dose of reality stardom. Watch the unmasking of the Mallard and Caterpillar in the video above and don't miss the next episode of The Masked Singer, Wednesday nights at 8pm on FOX Richmond!
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Campground mosquitos?

Thinking about a trip to Everglades National Park. Two years ago I rented a kayak and had a lot of fun. The campground in Flamingo- I thought it would be right on the water and wind would keep away mosquitos but it is somewhat sheltered. There is a pine island campground and maybe a few other spots. Is one better than another as far as the skeeters?
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

When swinging for the fence, bring a big bat!

Today, we were swinging for the fence, using mullet as large as 15 inches. I arrived at my boat at 8 and Marathon Mike had it in the water, loaded with a few dozen mullet and six dozen Shrimp. We fished docks and bridges in the St. Lucie River targeting Snook over 40 inches. We actually hooked a few, although the bats weren’t big enough, they were breaking 55 lb. braid and 60 lb. fluorocarbon leader. It was still fun watching big Snook blow up on the baits and playing tug o war with them. We did land three nice Snook (not close to 40 inches), two were slot, although released. I don’t normally post pictures of Jacks, although these two were trophies and provided some great entertainment and a great workout for Mike. I was instrumental in his success by bringing the boat around pilings where he could pass the rod around them without getting cut off. It was like a three ring circus, especially with the crazy afternoon wind. I had to call it a day at 5, after nine hours of fishing.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

How to Make A New Hunter

You’re hanging with your buddies, watching the big game, and enjoying a couple of Keystone Lights. You notice one is admiring a new whitetail deer mount on the wall of your den. “That’s a nice deer,” he says. Then he looks at you and says, “You know, I’d like to learn how to hunt, but I don’t know where to start.”
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

" Missouri Farm " Buck Hunting2021

The end of October found us grouper trolling out of Homosassa with some good success. Gail had the hot hand with some nice fish. I had to convince her to put up the fishing rod and gather the hunting gear. It was time to head north for hunting season. Got to the farm at the perfect time. The rut was beginning to ramp up. I would have about 10 days to use archery gear to hunt. Like usual archery was a ball but also like usual the bucks were hot but getting one to stand still in range is always a tough situation. The rut was in full swing. I love the woods at this time. You see every kind of activity from small bucks chasing, big bucks chasing, fights, rubbing and scraping. It's a cool time. Well, no buck during archery, so that will have to wait till late season. End of Dec. Had some time right before gun to go pick up these guys. Finding a place on the wall will be fun. My Buck from last year.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Henry County Daily Herald

Duck season now open

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Georgia waterfowl hunters can now head to their favorite wetland locations with duck season now open, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “The waterfowl seasons and bag limits are basically the same this season as they were last season,” said Kara Nitschke,...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Daily Iberian

With one shot, two greenheads fall for young duck hunter from New Iberia

T’was the week before Christmas 2020 and all across the plains, the ducks had all but stopped flyin’ so, maybe, just maybe, it was nigh time to stop tryin’. It was mid-morning and freezing, for sure, in the land of Oklahoma, where four native New Iberians hunted hard 675 miles or so northwest of Houma. Still, the youngest waterfowler in the group kept blowing his duck call. After all, he said later, it’s “very interesting” overall.
NEW IBERIA, LA
lsonews.com

First time duck hunters: Students head out with LSONF, Delta Waterfowl

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 26 issue of LSON. The Lone Star Outdoor News Foundation, along with the Delta Waterfowl University Hunting Program, took eight students from Texas A&M-Kingsville on their first duck hunt at the historic Port Bay Hunting and Fishing Club in Rockport. The students arrived...
ROCKPORT, TX
Thrillist

Duck Duck Goat

Top Chef champ Stephanie Izard is applying her dim sum prowess to Thanksgiving this year, subbing out the traditional Turkey for a decadent cook-at-home Peking Duck presented with detailed roasting instructions and all the trimmings. Standouts include Plum-spiked Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potato Spring Rolls, Veggie Fried Rice, Char Siu Bao, and Green Beans swimming in black bean sauce plus premixed cocktail kits and Duck Duck merch.
RECIPES
floridasportsman.com

Trout limit

It depends where you are fishing in Florida as there's different regions. Slot limit: More than 15" and less than 19" total length. May possess one over 19 inches per vessel or, if fishing from shore, one over 19 inches per person, included in the bag limit. Heres from the...
HOBBIES
Miami Herald

Teen duck hunters rescued after boat capsizes in Louisiana, wildlife agency says

Three teenagers are safe after the boat they were in capsized in rough waters on Vermilion Bay, according to wildlife officials in Louisiana. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries arrived on scene around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, after getting word about a capsized vessel with two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old clinging to the boat, officials said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS

