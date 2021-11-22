dang duck hunters

The end of October found us grouper trolling out of Homosassa with some good success. Gail had the hot hand with some nice fish. I had to convince her to put up the fishing rod and gather the hunting gear. It was time to head north for hunting season. Got to the farm at the perfect time. The rut was beginning to ramp up. I would have about 10 days to use archery gear to hunt. Like usual archery was a ball but also like usual the bucks were hot but getting one to stand still in range is always a tough situation. The rut was in full swing. I love the woods at this time. You see every kind of activity from small bucks chasing, big bucks chasing, fights, rubbing and scraping. It's a cool time. Well, no buck during archery, so that will have to wait till late season. End of Dec. Had some time right before gun to go pick up these guys. Finding a place on the wall will be fun. My Buck from last year.

