$100 million donation from Jeff Bezos is Obama Foundation's largest

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G83Vg_0d43W4Li00

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, the foundation's largest gift to date.

Bezos asked that the Obama Presidential Center -- which broke ground and expects at least a million visitors per year -- be named the John Lewis Plaza.

The foundation said that it's seeking to give opportunities to donors to name public spaces within the center. The center will include a presidential library, museum, athletic center and more.

"Dedicated public spaces at the center will honor civil rights icons, social justice heroes, and changemakers in public service, business, and entertainment," the foundation said.

The donation will help fund programs like the Girls Opportunity Alliance, My Brother's Keeper, the Global Leaders Program, and the Hometown Fund which supports Chicago's South Side.

Last week, Bezos announced $96.2 million in donations to a group working to end family homelessness and $2 billion in the climate crisis. He stepped down as the chief executive of Amazon in July and set out on philanthropic and business ventures.

Lewis died last year at age 80. He was a civil rights leader who worked to desegregate the Deep South and served in the House of Representatives for more than three decades.

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jeff Bezos Donates $100M to Name Obama Center Plaza for Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

The Obama Foundation announced Monday the receipt of its largest individual contribution to date: $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Though the gift is unrestricted, meaning the funds can be used for any purpose, Bezos did make one request: That as part of the donation, the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named the John Lewis Plaza in honor of civil rights icon John Lewis, who died in 2020.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s $100m gift to Obama Foundation will fund leadership training in Africa, Asia and Europe

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced his latest philanthropic gestures on Monday: a pair of donations to the Obama Foundation and New York University’s medical centre.Mr Bezos’s gift to the Obama Foundation was first reported on Monday morning by The New York Times – $100m in total.A spokesperson for the former president’s foundation told The Independent in an emailed statement that the funds will be used to scale existing leadership programmes launched by the charity to benefit young people across several continents.“The generous gift from Jeff Bezos will help the Foundation scale our existing domestic and global...
