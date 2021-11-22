$100 million donation from Jeff Bezos is Obama Foundation's largest

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, the foundation's largest gift to date.

Bezos asked that the Obama Presidential Center -- which broke ground and expects at least a million visitors per year -- be named the John Lewis Plaza.

The foundation said that it's seeking to give opportunities to donors to name public spaces within the center. The center will include a presidential library, museum, athletic center and more.

"Dedicated public spaces at the center will honor civil rights icons, social justice heroes, and changemakers in public service, business, and entertainment," the foundation said.

The donation will help fund programs like the Girls Opportunity Alliance, My Brother's Keeper, the Global Leaders Program, and the Hometown Fund which supports Chicago's South Side.

Last week, Bezos announced $96.2 million in donations to a group working to end family homelessness and $2 billion in the climate crisis. He stepped down as the chief executive of Amazon in July and set out on philanthropic and business ventures.

Lewis died last year at age 80. He was a civil rights leader who worked to desegregate the Deep South and served in the House of Representatives for more than three decades.