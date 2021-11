Earlier this week, an almost entirely white jury in Georgia convicted three white men of killing Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man out for a jog. For many Americans, the verdict delivered justice that was long overdue, yet some legal observers point to one of the laws used to convict the three killers as an unsettling reminder of the ways in which African American defendants have sometimes been prosecuted. It is the so-called felony murder rule. Critics of this law say that it greatly expands who can be charged with murder and ends up being used to toughen the sentences of juveniles and people of color.

