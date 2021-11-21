ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has name mentioned with best of the NBA

By Ky Carlin
 8 days ago
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has impressed during the early stages of the 2021-22 season. Despite being only 21 years old and in his second season, Maxey has taken a big leap in Philadelphia while filling in for a disgruntled Ben Simmons.

After scoring 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting in Saturday’s road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey is averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 52.4% from the floor and 42.1% from deep on 3.4 attempts per game. He also is sporting a true shooting percentage of 61.3% which is impressive for a young kid who stands 6 feet, 2 inches.

Maxey’s start has his name mentioned with some of the NBA’s best players such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic. Those five and Maxey are the only players in the league who are averaging 18-plus points, 4-plus assists, and a 60-plus true shooting percentage to begin the season.

Who knows if Maxey can keep this up. Eventually, teams will really have the book on him, and they will adjust in order to stop him. But this strong start is very encouraging for the Sixers. Considering how young he is, one has to figure he will only get better when also considering his maniacal work ethic on and off the floor as well.

