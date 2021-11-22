ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cleveland Clinic expands capabilities in cancer genomic testing

By Crain's Cleveland Business
Modern Healthcare
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Clinic has expanded its cancer genomic testing capabilities in order to better understand a patient's cancer and identify potential therapeutic targets, according to a news release. The system now offers an advanced genomic testing platform as standard of care for patients with cancer, an expanded capability to test...

www.modernhealthcare.com

