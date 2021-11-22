ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City Star Has 'Asked' Club to 'Facilitate' Transfer to European Giant - Player Tells Pep Guardiola 'He Would Like to Sign'

By Harry Siddall
 6 days ago
It is now two goals in his last two appearances for Raheem Sterling, with the winger looking to fight his way back into Pep Guardiola's first-team plans, after weeks of relative uncertainty.

Sterling's goal against Everton on Sunday afternoon was typical of the 26-year-old's lightning pace. Of course, Joao Cancelo's outside of the foot pass was sublime, but there was still a lot to do, and Sterling was the first to react and turn the ball home.

His celebration probably said it all - relief.

The England international is having a tough spell at a club where he has achieved so much - 117 goals and three Premier League titles later, Raheem Sterling has shown he still has plenty to give.

However, that has not stopped the transfer rumour mill from continuing to spin and Barcelona are still right at the centre of it.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Raheem Sterling has 'asked' Manchester City to 'facilitate' a transfer to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Pep Guardiola was asked, once again, asked about the links on Friday afternoon, with his response firm but fair.

"Mine and Raheem's focus is on the games, I'm not going to answer any questions about what's going to happen in the future because I don't know what's going to happen.

Guardiola continued, "Don't ask me from now on until the transfer window is open, because I'm not going to answer them."

However, despite Pep Guardiola's comments, Mundo Deportivo claims the Catalan manager and Sterling have already held conversations regarding his 'frustrations' with game time, with the player reiterating his desire to sign for the La Liga giants.

Where this transfer saga goes next is anyone's guess, but it's likely we'll hear much more as the January window ticks ever closer.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Sports
