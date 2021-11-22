ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Propane tanks stolen from RVs parked at business south of Salina

Salina Post
Salina Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple propane tanks from a business just south of Salina. Saline County...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 28

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bradley, Taegan Le; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KHP: Two hospitalized after NW Kan. head-on collision

THOMAS COUNTY — An 18-year-old was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Thomas County just before 10 a.m. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Dodge pickup was eastbound on County Road E just east of U.S. 83, and a 2018 Chevrolet pickup was westbound on County Road E when the two vehicles collided for an undetermined reason.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas man killed after being struck by car

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old Wellington man is dead after being struck by a car in Wellington. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160 in Wellington. KWCH-TV reports a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about shots fired incident

On Nov. 14, officers responded to the area of S. Columbia Avenue and E. Iron Avenue in regard to gun shots being fired at 4:53 a.m. Officers were able to locate several spent shell casings in the street. Surveillance video showed a four-door Dodge Ram pickup traveling on S. Columbia...
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salina, KS
Cars
City
Salina, KS
County
Saline County, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Saline County, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Salina Post

KHP: Pedestrian killed while running on Kan. highway

SUMNER COUNTY — A 65-year-old Kansas pedestrian was killed in an accident Friday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The KHP reported Chuck E. Flynn, 65, was running southbound at 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Nicholas James Hyde, 23, Wellington, which was eastbound on U.S. Highway 160.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Part of northbound N. Ohio being reduced to 1 lane for water main work

Part of N. Ohio Street will be reduced to a single lane for about a month beginning next week so the City of Salina can replace a water main. Beginning Tuesday, northbound N. Ohio Street will be limited to one lane between Johnstown Avenue and E. Elm Street. The right northbound lane will be closed so the city can replace a water main.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Rvs#Recreational Vehicles#Lorenson Industries
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 20-26

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAWKES, AUSTIN ALLEN; 24; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: LAFITTE,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Man gets life sentence for carjacking, fatal wreck in Topeka

TOPEKA (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to life in prison for a carjacking and an accident that led to the death of another man. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the sentence Wednesday for Darren Matthew Johnson. Johnson was convicted in May of charges that included...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy