Lionel Messi came to the rescue for 10-man Paris St Germain as they strengthened their grip at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win over Nantes.Messi’s first league goal for PSG and his deflected strike for a Dennis Appiah own-goal, dug his side out of a hole after goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off with 25 minutes remaining.Randal Kolo Muani had hauled Nantes level in the 76th minute after Kylian Mbappe’s early opener for the hosts.Lionel Messi was involved in nine shots during the game against Nantes (6 shots, 3 chances created), his highest tally in a...

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO