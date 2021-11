The 45 metre Horizon motor yacht Sunone has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built in steel and aluminium to an in-house design by Taiwanese yard Horizon, she is Bureau Veritas classed and delivered in 2012. An interior by Espinosa Yacht Design has family-friendly accommodation for 10 guests in five cabins. Forward of the main deck lobby a door opens into the owner's suite, which has a private office, full-beam cabin and en suite with bath and shower. From the lower deck lobby there is access to two double cabins and two twin cabins, all with en suite facilities.

