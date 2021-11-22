ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Newton Postgame Quotes vs Washington

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 6 days ago

RE: The fans today

They upheld their end of the bargain, we just have to do our part. The energy in

there was electric. It was good juju in there, but characteristics as a team, we have

to be better. Third down, gotta-have-it situations. Coach had his keys of victory that

we didn’t execute in its totality throughout the game, and that’s pretty much what

it comes down to. I did challenge the fans, the fans came, they saw and they

supported. Having an atmosphere like that in games moving forward in November and December, you know, it’s pretty much going to come down to execution and we

didn’t do that enough as a team here today.

RE: What was your assessment of how you played today?

We didn’t win.

RE: Not having the full grasp of the playbook of the two-minute

Yeah, it’s still learning, it’s still learning. Being able to be out there and just get completions is something that every two-minute is predicated off of, doesn’t matter what system you are in. It is just the little minute things when you come down to signals and things like that. I just have to get in the book and really kind of grasp it.

RE: Lack of success on third down

It’s unacceptable, it’s unacceptable. Coach brought that up early, mentioning early in the week, that it was going to come down to early success in first down, third-down conversions and staying on the field offensively, and defensively getting them

off the field. And from what I saw, we did none of those things. It’s all about accountability and I am going to speak on what I can control, and offensively we didn’t uphold that today. I don’t know the numbers, I just know the percentages are extremely low. Winning football, playoff football like that, you have to convert, you have to play better complimentary football. We had flashes today when we did. I

think they are a great team, obviously we know who Coach Rivera is. He had those guys dialed in and ready to go. Scarface [Taylor Heinicke] played a hell of a game and not to mention, unbelievable execution right before the half. They stole 14

points without the offense having their say so in it and that’s the key to victory. The last time the offense was up, we were 14-7, and then when we got back on the field it was 21-14. That’s winning ingredients. I know guys in the locker room enough, so far that, they are going to accept the challenge and come back and really be dialed in here moving forward. We can’t labor on the obvious, we lost. Ok now it’s time to move forward and look in the mirror first, which I am, and find ways to execute better.

RE: Can you walk us through the two fourth down plays at the end

You ask any coordinator in the league, you ask any player in the league, we’re trying to put the ball in our guy’s hands. That’s no disrespect to anybody else. But went to CMac [Christian McCaffrey], just came up a tad bit short, and then the last one, it was just lack thereof of execution. I believe DJ [Moore] won, so it’s my job to deliver the football, I hesitated and that’s all it takes for a team like that to kind of swarm you. You know we just have to get better, we have to do better. It is a lot of

people that’s knowing each other, it’s a lot of situations that come up on hand.

Outside of all of that, it’s still football.

RE: Why did you decide to run to midfield today?

Today was a special day for me, for more reasons than one. It was my resurrection day. Not that I am sure a lot of people know, November 21st is a very special day for

me. I took a big L in my life, I feel like. It was a big scar that ended up being my

biggest star. I was incarcerated today. When I was in the University of Florida and this day is always significant of where I came from. I was just going to enjoy the moment, still am going to enjoy the moment. I think my life could be, who knows where right now if the judge ruled, the way she did, he did, I’m not sure. Man, God had favor over my life and that’s the big picture. The realization of things that you could control, you know, I am enjoying the moment and we just, I have to be better.

RE: Did you get a chance to talk to Coach Rivera before or after the game?

Not really. We spoke very brief, but it ain’t too much to say. I’m not in that warming mood right now, I’m not going to lie to you. I think that’s what growth is. I wish him and his team the best, but you know, I knew what it was with him, he knew what it was with me. It is what it is but I am happy for him, I’m happy for his team. They are

a good team; their team is not kind of predicated on their record because they had two back-to-back wins now. That’s them, for us here, we just have to find ways to

sustain the standard. Coach says it best, it’s really going to be down to our leaders kind of stepping up and holding people accountable and starting with themselves.

RE: Moving forward, what do you feel you have to improve on to give this

team a better chance to winning?

Gotta-have-it situations and third downs. We know what we have offensively from 11, 2, 22, 1, 82, we got enough juice. It’s just really going to take, not to mention 30 and 20, there are a lot of guys in that locker room that are capable of making plays. It’s just really going to come down to grasping and understanding and executing.

RE: First full game played, how do you feel physically and mentally?

It felt like my chest was about to explode a couple of times, but all in all it was

warming. I just appreciate the fans just for coming out and showing their support man. For everybody, these last couple of days have just been overwhelming.

My prayer was pretty much that I hope I could just keep it in the road, man. But I

wanted to enjoy the moment today. It didn’t turn out the way I wanted it to or we wanted it to, but yet we can learn from it. We have to realize that nobody is going to lay down. I didn’t expect that, I know a lot of other guys didn’t expect that but it’s

still going to come down to us executing the given plan. For me, I am excited what the future holds, and it’s going to start with us tomorrow and going over the film and

locking in and doing that as best as we could.

RE: Did you spot any of the Cam inspired fedora’s during warmups?

Aww naw, I really couldn’t, but I know a lot of stees was in the building. Man, justhold on, just hold on. Trust man, and we are coming together. I hope and pray that

guys got away from the game with not being injured, but yet we know what we

have in the locker room and it’s going to be us that’s going to get us to the next

point along with a group of people, men, women, child, everybody, all hands-on

deck. Yeah, this one hurts but you know, that’s the obvious. I think tomorrow is going to be a good way for us to really dive in and see what we need to improve on,

improve on it and get ready for Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPanthers

Quick Hits: Trade Talk, Cam Newton, O-Line Making Strides + More

"We're going to have to come to terms with that we're a defensive football team. When we play good defense and win the takeaway battle, we're going to win games. Part of that is running the ball on offense. I'd like to score some more touchdowns in the end zone. To have a two-score lead with 30 seconds left in the National Football League is hard. I thought our guys played well as a team together."
NFL
AllPanthers

Rhule Discusses Decision to Sign Cam Newton

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers shocked folks around the league by meeting with and signing veteran free agent quarterback Cam Newton. Newton had spent nine years with the Panthers' organization before being released in the spring of 2020. Newton latched on with the New England Patriots for one season where...
NFL
AllPanthers

Initial Thoughts on the Panthers Signing Cam Newton

This story developed faster than I would have ever imagined. I never saw Matt Rhule wanting to bring Cam Newton back. I just didn't think it would ever happen, even with how poor Sam Darnold has been playing. To me, signing Newton says that Rhule doesn't plan on turning back to Darnold. Doing so would create a lot of pressure on Darnold's shoulders and we've already seen that he has struggled to power through adversity when it hits. I'm under the assumption that this is Cam Newton's team from here on out once he becomes activated. Do I agree with the signing? Yes. When you look at the other options (P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley), they don't give you much of a chance to reach the playoffs. Although Cam has not played a single down this season, he is above and beyond better than those two and gives Carolina a fighting chance. Matt Rhule has repeatedly stated throughout the last couple of weeks that they will continue to look at ways to improve the team. Knowing that the play from Sam Darnold has been underwhelming this year, they would be failing to live up to their words by not pursuing Cam. I doubt this will be a long-term play for the Panthers but right now, this staff and front office is willing to do whatever it takes to win now. Newton gives them that chance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
AllPanthers

Matt Rhule Comments on Starting QB Situation

What a day it was for the Carolina Panthers out in the desert defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 34-10. Cam Newton provided a huge "jolt in the arm" as head coach Matt Rhule stated by scoring on each of his first two plays of the game. Newton rushed one in from...
NFL
AllPanthers

Cam Newton's Contract, When He Could Play + More

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers signed veteran free agent quarterback and former face of the franchise, Cam Newton. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be on the shelf for approximately 4-6 weeks with a fractured scapula and will be placed on injured reserve. This left the Panthers with just P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley as the only options at quarterback for a team that still has aspirations of making the playoffs.
NFL
All Cardinals

Cam Newton Scores on First Two Opportunities vs. Cardinals

State Farm Stadium has a special place in quarterback Cam Newton's heart. Ten years ago as a rookie in 2011, Newton made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium, passing for 422 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. Newton became the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in his debut, and would eventually grow into one of the league's most captivating players.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Big L
AllPanthers

REPORT: Cam Newton to Meet with Panthers

The Panthers lost starting quarterback Sam Darnold to a fractured scapula following Sunday's loss to New England. Darnold had been struggling over the past month or so and the injury now gives the Panthers an opportunity to look at other options at quarterback. Darnold is expected to miss 4-6 weeks...
NFL
AllPanthers

REPORT: QB Cam Newton Expected to be Active vs Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers are just hours away from kicking off against the Arizona Cardinals in the desert. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback while recently signed Cam Newton is expected to be active, according to multiple reports. Newton's role in the offense is likely to be extremely limited...
NFL
AllPanthers

Quick Hits: How Much Cam Has Learned, Chess Match with Rivera, Gilmore Update + More

"I wouldn't say Cam is picking up the playbook really, it's more kind of like the game plan. Obviously, there's so many fundamental things within the playbook that take a long time and really take all of OTAs for most guys to learn. What Cam is trying to do is really what not many guys have done. Protections, run game, pass game, some of the situational stuff, two-minute, final plays, those will take some time. He has the benefit of having P.J. [Walker] out there who has done it a while."
NFL
AllPanthers

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs Washington

Bank of America Stadium is going to be rocking on Sunday as fans welcome the return of Cam Newton in his first home game back with the organization. Former Panther head coach Ron Rivera will also receive a warm welcome back to Charlotte as he strolls the sidelines for the Washington Football Team. QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Curtis Samuel, and C Tyler Larsen also played for the Panthers in recent years, so there are a ton of connections between the two teams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
CBS Sports

Panthers' Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington on Sunday

The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL world last week when they signed former quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, and one week later, it looks like he will take over as their starting signal-caller. On Wednesday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that the former NFL MVP is "trending" toward starting on Sunday vs. the Washington Football Team.
NFL
AllPanthers

Monday Morning Thoughts: The Panthers Have Risen from the Dead

After starting out the season 3-0, the Carolina Panthers completely fell off the table losing five of its next six games, largely in part to an inept offensive attack. In the past four games, Sam Darnold notched one total touchdown. Two of those four games combined, the Panthers mustered up a grand total of nine points which all came off the leg of Zane Gonzalez (losses to New York, New England). Call it a coincidence, happenstance, ironic, or just facts, this team needed Cam Newton. Not only does he still hold value as a quarterback but the energy that he brings to the sideline, the locker room, practice, in meetings, is something this team desperately needed. All three phases of the game played with more energy and effort than they have all season long and in my opinion, that has everything to do with Cam being back.
NFL
AllPanthers

Quick Hits: Plans for Cam, Gilmore's Injury, Improved Line Play + More

"Yeah, it was definitely one of the more complete games. We're a unique team right now. I walk off the field with Steven Drummond and I said it's kind of crazy to think that two of the last three games, we've gone to someone else's stadium and played a complete game. I thought the Atlanta Falcons game was a complete game. I thought this was a complete game. So, I think when you look at the Saints game, this game, Falcons game - those have been complete games. The challenge for us moving forward is becoming a consistent team. That's what we have to start with today."
NFL
AllPanthers

Cam Newton Sends Challenge to Panthers' Fanbase

This Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will officially welcome the return of QB Cam Newton and former head coach Ron Rivera to Bank of America Stadium. Although that is the story of this week's game, Newton wants it to remain about the Carolina Panthers vs the Washington Football Team. "It's not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPanthers

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Win Over Arizona

“Happy with the win, I thought that was a total team effort. It took a lot of different guys: defense; special teams; Zane (Panthers K Zane Gonzalez) yet again is someone we can really depend on. Coverage teams – (Panthers LB) Julian Stanford on the opening kickoff and just a really nice job by us. That’s a great football team that we faced. They were down some guys today, but we know they’re going to be back. They’ll probably win their division or be in contention for it. That was a good step for us today, a lot of outstanding contributions. First and foremost, I have to start with (Panthers QB) PJ Walker – I thought he played an excellent football game. Cam (Panthers QB Cam Newton) came in and gave us a lot of nice plays as well. I thought a lot of our playmakers made plays when they had to. Defensively, pretty total defensive effort.”
NFL
ktwb.com

Cam Newton preparing to start for Panthers vs. WFT

Cam Newton will practice like the starting quarterback this week for the Carolina Panthers, even though coach Matt Rhule stopped just short of naming him the starter for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. The Panthers signed Newton, 32, to a free-agent deal last week after putting quarterback Sam...
NFL
AllPanthers

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Washington Game Preview

This week's game between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team will mean a lot to a lot of folks in a number of ways. Cam Newton is set to play in his first game at Bank of America Stadium since rejoining the Panthers, Washington head coach Ron Rivera will be visiting Carolina for the first time since being fired by the Panthers in 2019 along with former Panthers QB Taylor Heinicke, QB Kyle Allen, WR Curtis Samuel, and C Tyler Larsen who were all in the organization in recent years.
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
103
Followers
925
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy