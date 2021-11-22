ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colt McCoy, old cleats help Chandler Jones in 2-sack performance vs. Seahawks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5wlu_0d43MuMn00

Since Chandler Jones’ five-sack performance in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, the sacks have been slow to come. He did not get another sack until Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

He exploded for two on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, giving him eight for the season.

His final line against the Seahawks was four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

His two sacks gave him the 10th-most by any player at Lumen Field.

What changed?

A couple of things. First, it was some coaching by backup quarterback Colt McCoy. After the game, Jones told reporters about an interaction he had with McCoy.

“Colt, this weekend, he saw me working on some moves,” Jones explained. “He was like, ‘Hey, Chandler. I kind of hesitated on telling you this, but I see you thinking. Stop thinking, just go. You’re one of the best players in this league, just go. Be yourself.’”

Jones was impressed by the comments.

“I feel like it takes a lot for someone, I just met Colt this year, for someone to step out and have those words of encouragement to someone you know but you really don’t know, it means a lot,” he added. “That just goes to show you what type of person he is. He sees things. He could’ve chosen not to say those things to me, but I took it and I definitely retained it and definitely showed it today.”

Jones also revealed a little superstition as well. He shared on Twitter Monday morning how he wore the same cleats on Sunday that he wore in 2019 when he had four sacks against the Seahawks on the road.

Between the cleats, the past performances against Seattle and the encouraging words of McCoy, it all added up to a big performance.

Of course, the question was raised as to why he didn’t just use his cleats from the five-sack game in Week 1.

There was an easy answer.

He said on Twitter they were too worn out because they were the same cleats he used all training camp.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Cardinals QB Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals were already dealing with an injury to their top quarterback, when backup Colt McCoy went down in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He left the contest and did not return, generating concern that he might be the latest player at the position to miss some significant time.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#49ers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Twitter Monday
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch hilariously returns to school in epic video

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch became one of the NFL’s most recognizable players on and off the field. On the field, he was known as ‘Beast Mode’ for his violent running style. Off the field, he became famous for being a man of very, very few words. Well, Lynch is back and this time, he’s returning to where it all started. That’s right, Marshawn Lynch went back to school.
NFL
FanSided

3 Russell Wilson trades that will get QB to a winning team

These three teams can save quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks after this season. Things were supposed to get better for the Seattle Seahawks once quarterback Russell Wilson returned from his middle finger injury. So far, the same issues ail the Seahawks even with the one-time Super Bowl champion returning into the starting lineup.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals QB Colt McCoy should be able to play with pec strain

Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly suffered a pectoral strain in the team’s 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but should be healthy enough to play if starting signal caller Kyler Murray were forced to miss Week 11’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colt McCoy's pec injury not serious, should be able to play if needed vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy exited Sunday’s game with a chest injury. However, there is good news. He should not need to miss any time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCoy suffered a strained pectoral muscle. He is expected to be well enough to play if starting quarterback Kyler Murray is not able to play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Chandler Jones to wear Pat Tillman shoes vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones will rock shoes honoring ex-Cardinal Pat Tillman in support of the Pat Tillman Fund for Sunday’s Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers. Tillman, whose statue is immortalized outside of State Farm Stadium, played for the Cardinals from 1998-01 before enlisting in the...
NFL
numberfire.com

Colt McCoy starting for Cardinals in Week 10

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals in the team's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers. McCoy will start for Kyler Murray (ankle) for the second straight week, this time squaring off against the Panthers. McCoy led the team to an easy victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 and should be expected to have similar success against the struggling Panthers in Week 10.
NFL
SportsGrid

Colt McCoy Leaves Game vs. Panthers

Things have gone from bad to worse in Arizona. The Cardinals came into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for the second week in a row. Colt McCoy was the hero in Week 9, knocking off the San Francisco 49ers as +5.5 road underdogs. However, McCoy’s outing against the Panthers went much differently.
NFL
NESN

Packers Running Back Aaron Jones Limps Off Field vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones appeared to injure his knee against the Seattle Seahawks. The fifth-year rusher went down awkwardly after getting tackled by Bobby Wagner and had to be helped off the field by medical staff. Jones went for 25 rushing yards on five carries, adding 61...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s stern message with Seahawks in free fall

With a 3-7 record through 10 games, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t where they thought they’d be before the season started. But after Russell Wilson’s extended absence due to his finger injury and his continued struggles upon his return, things have looked bleak for the NFC West side. Russell Wilson was...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy Can't Repeat Magic As Chris Streveler Gets Work

Ahead of Sunday's game against Carolina, quarterback Colt McCoy and the Cardinals' offense were high in spirit. They were fresh off an incredible performance last week in San Francisco. They felt they had a great week of practice. But it didn't manifest itself Sunday in a disappointing 34-10 loss to Carolina.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy