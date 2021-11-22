ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Monday Night Football: Prop to Go Over

247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FFT Crew give their prop...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
thespun.com

NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Cowboys Player Ejected Last Night

There were a lot of rough moments for the Dallas Cowboys in yesterday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But the low point might have been seeing one of their players ejected for a fight. Cowboys special teams player Kelvin Joseph got into a scuffle with Raiders special teams player...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Buccaneers#Prop#Giants#American Football#Mnf
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley reacts to the firing of Jason Garrett

The New York Giants are quickly approaching a division game with the Eagles, but the biggest story right now is still the changes in the organization. Jason Garrett is out as offensive coordinator, and the reactions have been trickling in. The Giants haven’t yet announced who will call plays in place of Garrett, but various members of the organization have given their remarks about the firing this week.
NFL
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Cris Carter Has Blunt Thoughts on the State of the Vikings

In the Super Bowl era, the Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s fifth-best team per win percentage (.558). Generally speaking, the franchise is accustomed to winning, aside from the blatant lack of Super Bowl victories. Even without a Lombardi trophy, the expectation is for the Vikings to routinely win games while...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

36K+
Followers
268K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy