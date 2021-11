The First Thanksgiving, by South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Nov. 22, 2021. Thanksgiving – it’s the time of year where you can turn to the paper and are almost guaranteed to find a few fluffy columns about counting blessings and being thankful. But this year, it would ring hollow coming from me. As many of you know, I lost Jean, my wife of 43 years, to cancer on November 2. She was the love of my life and, without her in it, my world will never be the same.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO