MANHATTAN, Kan. - Coming off a 34-17 win over West Virginia for its fourth win in a row, Kansas State hosts No. 11 Baylor on Saturday in its final home game of the 2021 season. The Senior Day contest against the Bears kicks at 4:30 p.m., and will be televised by FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) on the call. The game can be heard across the 39-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Fans can also catch the game on SiriusXM (S: 159; XM: 206; App: 968) in addition to The Varsity Network app.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO