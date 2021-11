Mark Stoops doesn’t plan on taking another coaching job after this season, the UK coach told Matt Jones on the KSR postgame show when asked Saturday night. “Absolutely,” Stoops said on the KSR Postgame Show. “I mean, I don’t appreciate you putting me on the spot like that. I come on your show and give you my time. Really appreciate you and the way you get the fans fired up — but I love the Big Blue Nation. Yes, I absolutely plan on being here.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO