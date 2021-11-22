ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The reasons behind lithium-ion batteries’ rapid cost decline

ScienceBlog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium-ion batteries, those marvels of lightweight power that have made possible today’s age of handheld electronics and electric vehicles, have plunged in cost since their introduction three decades ago at a rate similar to the drop in solar panel prices, as documented by a study published last March. But what brought...

scienceblog.com

Phys.org

New research reveals the mechanism of ion transport in aqueous lithium ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are notorious for being a fire hazard due to their flammable organic electrolytes. As such, there has been much effort to utilize water-based electrolytes as a safer alternative. However, this is hampered by the problem of water molecules undergoing electrolysis into hydrogen and oxygen within the battery, which causes various problems such as poor efficiency, short device longevity, and safety issues.
CHEMISTRY
just-auto.com

Navigating the lithium battery value chain

“What Tesla started in 2008 with the Roadster, the world’s first battery-electric vehicles (BEV), has morphed into a transformative global force in transport. 15 countries and 31 cities, at the last count, are now setting timelines to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to help reduce carbon emissions, with Norway leading the parade by banning them completely in 2025,” says Michael Orme, senior analyst at GlobalData.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of LIT are up approximately 87.3% from their 52-week low of $51.85/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a...
STOCKS
Wicked Local

Board rejects permit for lithium battery storage

Calpine Fore River Energy’s request for a special permit to construct a lithium-ion battery renewable energy storage system at its facility on Bridge Street was rejected by the Board of Zoning Appeals, Nov. 17. Board member Jonathan Moriarty said the location for a lithium-ion renewable energy storage system, "was not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

UK business claims to offer ‘world’s most sustainable lithium-ion battery’

An advanced-battery company based in the West Midlands of England claims to have developed “the most sustainable, low-waste lithium-ion battery in the world.”. Aceleron says its “compression technology method” has enabled it to produce products in which every component can be accessed for repair, replacement or upgrade. The company claims its ‘Essential' product is fully recycable, effectively giving the device an “infinite lifespan,” according to co-founder and chief technical officer Carlton Cummins.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The 'lithium decade' is here as batteries take over — Evercore ISI says buy these stocks

"The Lithium Decade is Upon Us," Evercore ISI said Friday. Lithium is the key ingredient in batteries, which in turn are instrumental to shifting the world away from fossil fuel dependency. With electric vehicle stocks in the spotlight and optimistic growth forecasts, Evercore raised its outlook for key suppliers, noting that the "battery materials land grab is on."
INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Powering up next-generation energy storage with beyond-lithium-ion battery systems

Researchers led by Jennifer L. Schaefer, professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, analyzed how magnesium-ion-conducting solid polymer electrolytes may work in two separate battery systems. They published their findings on Sept. 15 in Energy Material Advances. "Energy storage devices need to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceBlog.com

Sustainable process could revolutionize lithium battery recycling

Spent lithium-ion batteries contain valuable metals that are difficult to separate from each other for recycling purposes. Used batteries present a sustainable source of these metals, especially cobalt and nickel, but the current methods used for their separation have environmental and efficiency drawbacks. A new technology uses electrochemistry to efficiently separate and recover the metals, making spent batteries a highly sustainable secondary source of cobalt and nickel – the reserves of which are currently dwindling.
ENVIRONMENT
irei.com

Lithium-ion battery materials producer raises $20m in Series A round

Mountain View, Calif.-based Mitra Future Technologies, a North American producer of lithium-ion battery materials, announced the completion of a $20 million Series A fundraising round. The round was led by Social Capital, a leading California investment firm run by Chamath Palihapitiya. Other participants include Taiwanese industrialist Richard Tsai, Fontinalis Partners, Integrated Energy Materials and Earthshot Ventures.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
etftrends.com

Thinking About an EV Purchase? Good News: Battery Costs Will Decline

One of the biggest hurdles that automotive manufacturers, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), face on the road to broader electric vehicle (EV) adoption is driving costs lower. Much of the long-term thesis for EVs as an investable asset class hinges on these vehicles realizing price parity with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, and one of the ways of getting there is driving the price of both nickel-rich lithium-ion (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries lower.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Future Hi-Tech Batteries, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Power, Toshiba

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Lithium Ion Battery Pack markets by type, Series Battery Pack & Parallel Battery Pack], Applications [Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Grid Energy and Industrial] & Key Players Such as Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI., LG Chem Power, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, GS Yuasa International Ltd, Johnson Controls, Inc., Shenzhen BAK Battery., Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited, BYD., Tianjin Lishen Battery., Amperex Technology Ltd. & Hunan Shanshan Toda Advanced Materials. etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Pack report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
Phys.org

'Anti-aging' chemistry taken from nature overcomes next-gen lithium battery decay

For high-voltage lithium batteries using layered transition metal oxide cathodes, the chemical degradation of the battery's electrolytes results in rapid decay of its capacity, which poses substantial challenges to practical applications of this potential next generation of lithium batteries. Researchers from the Qingdao Institute of bioenergy and bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT)...
CHEMISTRY
MotorBiscuit

Electric Cars May Be Seasoned With Sodium-Ion Batteries to Offset Lithium Usage

In case you don’t know the anatomy of electric cars, the primary material used for creating EV batteries is lithium. And while lithium isn’t running out yet, it’s damaging and expensive to harvest from the earth. That’s why sodium batteries are a viable supplement to help offset the amount of lithium in electric car batteries. In other words, automakers may soon be adding a pinch of salt to their EV recipes.
CARS
StreetInsider.com

Cruz Battery Metals Commences Drilling on the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drill program consisting of 4-6 holes is now underway on the 100-percent-owned ~6,215-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Cruz's 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Results from Cruz's recent sampling program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' included values as high as 1,610 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"). This drill program is designed to test the high-grade target areas identified from the information provided by the recent sampling program. Lithium prices have recently broken out to all-time highs, increasing by over 100-percent since August 1, 2021, and are now up over 300-percent in 2021. In addition, investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
NEVADA STATE
MATC Times

Next Wave of Electric Cars Have Better Batteries

- The auto industry continues to market electric cars as the "next best thing," and the newest generation of electric vehicles (EVs) are more than up to speed. Although widespread adoption of EVs took some time to find its footing in the United States and was slow to get off the ground, more car shoppers are seeing the benefits of EVs and hybrids. Several improvements in the latest models have helped overcome some hurdles that might have made buyers hesitant to embrace EVs.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y in China gets 12V lithium-ion battery like the Model S Plaid

Tesla Giga Shanghai recently kicked off Made-in-China Model Y Performance deliveries. New Model Y Performance owners in China shared a few tidbits about their vehicles, including its 12V battery upgrade. A few Tesla China owners went under the Model Y Performance vehicle’s hood and discovered that it was using a...
CARS
KQED

California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close by 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That Could Be Bad News for Carbon Emissions

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Wondering why new car batteries cost so much? Here’s the reason and how to save

If you’ve had to replace a car battery in the past few years, you’ve probably noticed that they’ve become more expensive. In fact, battery prices have been rising over the past decade. Consumer Reports investigates reasons for the price hike and suggests some ways to save. You probably grew up...
CARS
ScienceBlog.com

Mystery of high-performing solar cell materials revealed in stunning clarity

We now much better understand the nanoscale landscape in these fascinating semiconductors – the good, the bad and the ugly. The most commonly used material for producing solar panels is crystalline silicon, but achieving efficient energy conversion requires an energy-intensive and time-consuming production process to create a highly ordered wafer structure.
INDUSTRY

