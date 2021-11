The countdown has begun to Black Friday 2021, happening this year on November 26th, and we have less than two months to go at time of publication. Known as the biggest shopping day of the year for decades now, the day following Thanksgiving is when many families leave the comfort of their post-feast haze to venture into local stores to seek out steep discounts and never-before-seen buys on everything from toys to TVs. We broke down its history in much greater detail in our 2020 guide to Black Friday, so read more there for an account of the day’s origins....

