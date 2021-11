Tabitha Peterson is heading back to the Olympics, and defending curling gold medalist John Shuster is still in the running for a fifth straight trip to the Winter Games. Team Peterson swept Team Christensen in the best-of-three U.S. curling trials, winning 11-4 on Saturday night to earn the Americans' spot in the Olympic women's tournament in Beijing. Peterson will be joined by her sister, Tara Peterson, an Olympic rookie, along wtih 2018 veterans Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO