Cory Gunz sits down in From Tha Seoul‘s car to participate in a one on one interview with him, which you can check out below. Around the 4:45 mark of their conversation, Cory confirms he is still signed to Young Money, reveals how he became signed to Lil Wayne – it goes back to when Gunz was signed to Def Jam and Wayne came through to give him a verse during his own album promo run, and much more.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO