Not only has TikTok became a place to showcase your best dance moves (or doomscroll when you’re bored), it’s also a hub for music discovery. Some artists quite literally launched their careers on the app, while others simply gained a little extra exposure. Maneskin, a rock band hailing from Rome, is one of those artists. After their song “Beggin’” saw traction on the app, their career grew to new heights. The song is not only nominated for Favorite Trending Song at the 2021 American Music Awards, but it’s been used by thousands of creators on TikTok. So, what’s the song about, anyway? The lyrics are surprisingly romantic.

