Jim Irsay gifts Bills fans signed $100 bills following Colts blowout victory

By Jasper Jones
 6 days ago

The Colts traveled to Buffalo Sunday and throttled the Bills in sloppy weather conditions, 41-15 thanks to a big-time performance from Jonathan Taylor. Colts owner Jim Irsay was excited to see his team win their third straight game and showed some appreciation to a group of Bills fans who were sitting in front of his suite.

As a token of his appreciation, Irsay decided to casually take out a wad of $100 bills, sign them and give them out to the Bills fans who had to deal with him and the people in his suites cheering during the course of the game. Irsay shared the video of Bills fans receiving the money with many shouts of ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ and ‘God bless.'

Not sure how much a Jim Irsay signed $100 bill would be worth on an open market, but it was definitely a classy move by Irsay. This isn't the first time the 62-year-old owner has done something like this. During the Colts training camp back in 2014, Irsay handed out a few $100 bills to fans in attendence.

According to Forbes , Irsay's net worth is $3.5 billion so handing out a few hundred dollars is not going to affect his pockets in the slightest.

With the embarrassing loss to the Colts, the Patriots are now in first place in the AFC East leaving Buffalo a game back as they look to bounce back, heading down to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Thanksgiving Day.

