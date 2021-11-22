ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

What Are the Odds?: Who Is Favored to Win the Egg Bowl and Where to Put Your Money

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 6 days ago

So, who is predicted to win the game that marks the regular-season finale for both the Bulldogs and the Rebels?

SI Sportsbook has Mississippi State listed as the one-point favorite, and while this game will be a close and toughly fought one as it has been in some past years, this seems like the right pick.

Things are clicking more than ever for the team on offense as quarterback Will Rogers continues to make his way through the Mississippi State record books, currently second in the nation in total passing yards with 4,113 total yards through the air this season.

Both of these defenses have had their fair share of inconsistencies this year, but MSU's seems the easiest to bet on, once ranked No. 14 in the nation whereas Ole Miss has relied more on its offense than anything throughout the year.

Looking at both teams as a whole, the Bulldogs are the more complete squad and bettors should feel more confident putting their money on the team with the homefield advantage on Thursday, when the contest kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

CowbellCorner

Egg Bowl 2021: Five Best Mississippi State Plays

State struggled to score a touchdown in the game up until the fourth quarter, when a connection between quarterback Will Rogers and wide receiver Jaden Walley put six points on the board. Rogers threw the 11-yard touchdown reception with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter to make it a 24-13 game. Finally, the Bulldogs had a chance to potentially change the outcome of the game.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Where Mississippi State's 2022 Recruiting Class Stands in the Baseball America Rankings

Mississippi State baseball has had no shortage of success lately -- as its national championship win from earlier this year would imply. While the Bulldogs lost some key starters to the 2021 MLB Draft like right-handed pitcher Will Bednar and outfielder Tanner Allen, coach Chris Lemonis has been hot on the recruiting trail. Between his efforts and some of the promising players that remain in Starkville, MSU is poised for yet another great season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Money, MS
CowbellCorner

Battle For the Golden Egg: How Things Shook Out For Will Rogers, Matt Corral

Corral and his receivers struggled some against State's defense in the first half, but he completed his first three passes to give his team some much-needed momentum. One of those passes was a 34-yarder to Dontario Drummond to put the Rebels at the Mississippi State 23-yard line. The team scored a few plays later on a one-yard rush by Connor to extend the lead to 11.
FOOTBALL
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mike Leach Talks 31-21 Egg Bowl Loss to Ole Miss

Mississippi State dropped to 7-5 on Thursday night with a 31-21 loss to Ole Miss (10-2) in Davis Wade Stadium. With this, the Bulldogs' regular season ends in a fashion in which they certainly didn't draw up with a comeback effort that was just too little, too late. Head coach Mike Leach met with the media to discuss what he has seen from his team this year, what they showed in the loss and what's upcoming as Mississippi State turns its attention to a bowl game next.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Live Updates: Mississippi State Faces Ole Miss

Mississippi State (7-4) looks to cap off the regular season on a high note as Ole Miss (9-2) heads to Davis Wade Stadium for the Egg Bowl. MSU is coming off of a dominant 55-10 win over Tennessee State, which came just one week after the Bulldogs recorded their biggest comeback win in school history (for the second time this year), scoring 40 unanswered points in a 43-34 road win over Auburn.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Person
Will Rogers
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Three Predictions

The Mississippi State Bulldogs face a big challenge at home when they face off against Ole Miss in Thursday's Egg Bowl. The Bulldogs (7-4) have won their last two games against Auburn and Tennessee State, but Ole Miss is one of the toughest opponents they have faced all season. The Rebels (9-2) are looking to finish the regular season with 10 wins and a Sugar Bowl berth. The stakes are high for both teams, and there's nothing like a bloodthirsty rivalry game to determine it all.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes on Ole Miss

Mississippi State football (7-4) is on a two-game winning streak after downing Tennessee State 55-10 at home on Saturday, just one week after the Bulldogs pulled off the largest comeback in school history with a 43-34 road victory over Auburn. Now, on Thanksgiving Day, the Bulldogs looked to stay in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

SEC Score Predictions: Rivalry Week Edition

The last weekend of the college football regular season is here, and it just so happens to be the best time of the year: rivalry week. Nine exciting games will be played from Thursday to Saturday. While most matchups are between two SEC opponents, some teams will be playing bigger rivals in other conferences. It will be a weekend full of blood, sweat, anger and joy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#What Are The Odds#The Egg#Egg Bowl#Bulldogs#Rebels#Msu#Ole Miss
CowbellCorner

Three Potential Replacement Options for Florida With Dan Mullen Out of the Swamp

Billy Napier, University of Louisiana-Lafayette HC. Napier has had a successful run at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He was hired as the head coach of the Ragin' Cajuns in 2017 and has since posted a 38-12 record with the team and has even catapulted them into the AP Top 25. However, his beloved team is in the Sun Belt Conference. There's nothing wrong with that, but teams in smaller conferences typically don't get the recognition that they deserve. It makes sense that Napier would want to eventually move to a team in the Power Five, specifically the SEC. It is close to his home region, and the SEC has been considered the best of the best for years. He has been pursued by various teams for years, but Florida might be the perfect place for him to get his start.
FLORIDA STATE
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss: Three Rebels to Watch in the Egg Bowl

All season, quarterback Matt Corral has been hailed as a Heisman contender and one of the top players in the 2022 NFL draft class. Provided that he is totally healthy, Corral is an outstanding dual-threat quarterback who can run the ball almost as well as he can throw it. However, he doesn't have the statistics that Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has. Corral has not been as explosive in his last few games, but he has proven in the past that he can turn that all around. He will be itching to give prove himself again on Thursday against his team's rivals. The Bulldogs defense will have their hands full trying to contain him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

OL Charles Cross Wins the 2021 Kent Hull Trophy

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross was named the recipient of the 2021 Kent Hull Trophy on Monday afternoon. The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame presents the award to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi. Any college or university can have a winner, but it always seems more fitting when a Bulldog wins: Kent Hull, the trophy's namesake, played at Mississippi State from 1979 to 1982. Hull appeared in four Super Bowls and three Pro Bowls as a center for the Buffalo Bills during his 11-year stint in the NFL. He passed away in 2011.
NFL
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Big Win Over Tennessee State, Upcoming Egg Bowl

Mississippi State football pulled off another strong win on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium as the Bulldogs downed the Tennessee State Tigers, 55-10. Taking a lesser opponent lightly is never the right approach clearly is one the Bulldogs didn't take here. Up next, they'll face a talented Ole Miss Rebels team as they attempt to finish out the regular season with eight total wins.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
CowbellCorner

What It's Like to Grow Up in a House Divided

The Egg Bowl is hard for random fans of Mississippi State or Ole Miss who come in contact with each other... but imagine growing up in a house divided. That's what my life has been like for the past 19 years. My mom graduated from MSU, and my dad went to Ole Miss-- as you can imagine, they didn't meet until after college. Mom's side of the family are big State fans, and my relatives on Dad's side root for the Rebels-- except my uncle, who loves the Alabama Crimson Tide for some unknown reason. As my younger brother and I grew up, there was plenty of speculation about how each of us would turn out.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Making the Case For College GameDay: Egg Bowl Edition

Thanksgiving is known for turkey, cranberry sauce, family, and in the State of Mississippi, the Egg Bowl. The Egg Bowl is one of the wildest, most entertaining rivalries in all of sports, as well as, one of the old rivalries in football. Highlighting this on ESPN’s College GameDay would be must-watch TV and it, arguably, would raise the already high intensity level. Yes, it is well known that College GameDay has exclusively been a live Saturday broadcast from the site of a college football game, but it is well past time for a change. Yes, Thursday is Thanksgiving, but that would just add to the incredible uniqueness of a game featuring an egg-shaped trophy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

