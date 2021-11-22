What Are the Odds?: Who Is Favored to Win the Egg Bowl and Where to Put Your Money

So, who is predicted to win the game that marks the regular-season finale for both the Bulldogs and the Rebels?

SI Sportsbook has Mississippi State listed as the one-point favorite, and while this game will be a close and toughly fought one as it has been in some past years, this seems like the right pick.

Things are clicking more than ever for the team on offense as quarterback Will Rogers continues to make his way through the Mississippi State record books, currently second in the nation in total passing yards with 4,113 total yards through the air this season.

Both of these defenses have had their fair share of inconsistencies this year, but MSU's seems the easiest to bet on, once ranked No. 14 in the nation whereas Ole Miss has relied more on its offense than anything throughout the year.

Looking at both teams as a whole, the Bulldogs are the more complete squad and bettors should feel more confident putting their money on the team with the homefield advantage on Thursday, when the contest kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.