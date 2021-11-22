ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farming Simulator 22 Launches

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarming Simulator 22 has launched and the latest installment of the farming game series immediately hit the top spot on Steam's bestseller list. Farming Simulator 22, the latest installment in the hit...

www.gamepressure.com

GIZORAMA

Get Your Farmer Boots Ready for Farming Simulator 22

Have you ever thought about shaping and managing a lush vineyard full of grapes and olives on your very own farm? We’re just a few days away from Farming Simulator 22 being released on November 22 and the fulfillment of this dream of yours – even if the dream is just forming right now. With our latest map trailer, you’ll catch a glimpse of Haut-Beyleron, our Mediterranean map inspired by the south of France and its curvy fields, perfectly designed for rows and rows of grape vines and olive groves. There’s also a lot to see and to discover, like the traditional gondolas, floating on the rivers; the observatory, opening its dome at sundown to align the telescope with the stars; or the romantic castle on top of the hill.
AGRICULTURE
realsport101.com

Farming Simulator 22 COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Time & More

It's almost time to dive back into the whacky world of Farming Simulator as the 2022 release is just days away. For anyone who has never experienced the weird combination of stress and relaxation that these games can offer, you're in for a treat. Developer Giants Software is looking to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Farming Simulator 22 global release times schedule

Giants Software has revealed the global release times for Farming Simulator 22. The game officially launches on November 22, but these timings show that, in reality, it will release across November 21 and 22 with a simultaneous worldwide launch. This guide covers when the game will be available on a per timezone basis.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Farming Simulator 22 difficulty levels explained

Farming Simulator 22 is a game that expects you to already know what you’re doing and gives you very little to go on when starting a new save file. One of the most significant choices you’ll make when starting a new game is the difficulty level, and that will determine how enjoyable the dozens of hours you put into your farm are. This guide explains all three difficulty levels in the game to help you make an informed decision.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Tropical Merge is a farming simulator, out now in select countries on Android

Tropical Merge is a family farm adventure game full of mysteries that has been soft-launched. It's now available on Android for players from the United Kingdom, Russia, and a few other countries. About Tropical Merge. Tropical Merge has been developed and published by Clever Apps Pte. Ltd. It specializes in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Farming Simulator 22 Contracts, explained

While the main draw of Farming Simulator 22 is to start your own farm and not only live but thrive off of the land, you sometimes still need to work for someone else before you can be successful by yourself. Luckily, the game is filled with Contracts that you can take on for neighboring farmers to earn a little cash and, more importantly, get some experience under your belt. This guide explains what Contracts are and why you might want to take them on.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Will Receive Important Update

Spokko has presented novelties from the upcoming update for The Witcher: Monster Slayer. Over the past few months we haven't heard much about the Polish competitor of Pokemon GO. However, it has now been announced that The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be getting a major update, numbered 1.1.0. Spokko released a trailer presenting the new features that will appear after the launch of the new version.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Farming Simulator 22 is out today on PC and consoles

It’s time for you to step into the shoes of a farmer and take your farm to the next level with Farming Simulator 22. Giants Software announced today that Farming Simulator 22, the next entry in their farm life franchise, is now available on PC and consoles. This latest version takes farming simulators to a new level with manufacturing lines that construct agricultural empires and cross-play multiplayer.
AGRICULTURE
egmnow.com

Farming Simulator 22 trailer celebrates the game’s release

Giants Software is celebrating the release of Farming Simulator 22 with a launch trailer. This latest entry in the series allows players to set up their farm on one of three maps inspired by southern France, the US-Midwest, and the European Alpine region. There’s also a new seasonal system that will dictate when is best to grow certain crops and also cover the land in snow, which comes with its own set of challenges for farmers.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Farming Simulator 22, over 100,000 contemporary players on Steam, more than Forza Horizon 5 – Nerd4.life

Farming Simulator 22 set a new record for the number of contemporary players on game servers, at least those detected by Steam. Of course we are talking about a record for the series. The new effort by Giants Software, launched just yesterday, reached a peak of 105,636 players, remaining at the top of the best-selling titles of Valve’s digital store throughout the day.
AGRICULTURE
gamepressure.com

Runaway Pigs And Other Problems Plaguing Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 has been released. Promptly, first reports of bugs have surfaced. These include escaping pigs, tractors spontaneously switching to reverse, and an endless update loop. Farming Simulator 22, the latest installment of the popular farmer simulator series, launched yesterday. Of course, the release was not without some technical...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Farming Simulator 22 ‘Could not connect to server’ error fix

Farming Simulator 22 players are finding themselves unable to play online multiplayer sessions. Users are receiving the Farming Simulator 22 “Could not connect to server” error message and seeking a quick, easy, and best solution. So, is there a fix? Here’s the need-to-know info for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Stadia users.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Battlefield 2042 and Farming Simulator 22 have the same peak player numbers

Actually, Farming Simulator 22's peak player number is a smidge greater than Battlefield 2042's. Dice's Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, 2021, to a lukewarm reception and oodles of outrage among long-time fans. Everybody claims that the new game's best moments are those that can be found in Portal, and feature fan-favourite maps from Battlefields past. That alone is a red flag we've been warned about before but looks like some players needed to check out Battlefield 2042 for themselves to know for sure.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Deeer Simulator launches on consoles and PC, because that’s a thing now

What is the meaning of deer life? That is the philosophical question posed by Gibier Games and PLAYISM in their new game, DEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game. To answer the question you, a human who has been reborn as a deer, can decide live a peaceful existence communing with the animals and dancing with humans… or you can go nuts and destroy everything in your path and battle monstrous dogs fused with polar bears and police cars, rather like a combiner in the Transformers toy line.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to harvest and sell grains in Farming Simulator 22

Grains such as wheat and barley will be core crops that you grow in Farming Simulator 22. However, whether you’re harvesting them from your own fields or a neighboring farmer’s, it’s still a challenge to get your head around the whole process when you’re starting out. This guide explains how to harvest grains and take them to the point of sale.
AGRICULTURE
gamepressure.com

Neighborhood Sims in The Sims 4 Will Finally Make Independent Decisions

7 years after its release of The Sims 4, AI-controlled sims will finally be able to make their own decisions. This option will appear in the November 30 update. Seven years after its release, The Sims 4 is about to undergo some big changes. On November 30th an update will come to the game, which will introduce neighborhood stories. Thanks to them, the sims we don't control will be able to develop on their own. Of course there will be some restrictions.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to unlock the frame rate cap in Farming Simulator 22

Want to unlock your frame rate in Farming Simulator 22? The new farming sim from Giants Software launched this week, blowing up the Steam charts as tens of thousands of virtual farmers rushed in to plant crops, raise livestock, and manage their businesses. One issue some players aren't happy with:...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Hitman 3 is the Biggest Hit in the Series; Further Support Confirmed

Hitman 3 turned out to be the biggest success in the history of the series. Millions of people have played the individual instalments of the new trilogy. Hitman devs have revealed that the third installment is the biggest success in the series' history;. The games included in the new trilogy...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Farming Simulator 22 Is Off To An Udderly Great Start On Xbox

There's no doubt that Farming Simulator is one of the most popular franchises of its kind, and the latest release in Farming Simulator 22 appears to be off to a great start on Xbox, also sporting highly impressive numbers on PC. Following its launch on November 22nd, the game rocketed...
VIDEO GAMES

