Farming Simulator 22 Launches

Have you ever thought about shaping and managing a lush vineyard full of grapes and olives on your very own farm? We’re just a few days away from Farming Simulator 22 being released on November 22 and the fulfillment of this dream of yours – even if the dream is just forming right now. With our latest map trailer, you’ll catch a glimpse of Haut-Beyleron, our Mediterranean map inspired by the south of France and its curvy fields, perfectly designed for rows and rows of grape vines and olive groves. There’s also a lot to see and to discover, like the traditional gondolas, floating on the rivers; the observatory, opening its dome at sundown to align the telescope with the stars; or the romantic castle on top of the hill.

