PHOTOS: New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Pins Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Star Wars fans couldn't believe the wild Galaxy's Edge balloon at The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Basically, it was a AR experience that some people could see with their goggles. An alien and his little Porg were transported away by the Millennium Falcon as the crowd looked on in wonder. Al Roker seemed to be enjoying himself, especially when the iconic ship rocketed into the distance. Little Porgs were floating around and people at home seemed to be massively confused by the entire thing. The funniest thing about the entire segment might have been the fact that the balloons were CGI and there probably wasn't anything in the sky for the people on the ground to react to. Star Wars fans were eating good this morning as Grogu made an appearance too. The Mandalorian's biggest star floated through as part of a collaboration with Funko celebrating The Child. People on social media seemed to really get a kick out of that very real balloon too. All in all, a good showing for Dinsey and Lucasfilm on Thanksgiving Day.

FESTIVAL ・ 3 DAYS AGO