Beatles’ ‘Running Battle’ With ‘Let It Be’ Director

By Martin Kielty
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 6 days ago
Peter Jackson discussed the “running battle” between the Beatles and Michael Lindsay-Hogg as the director racked up more than 60 hours of film from their Let It Be sessions in 1969. The resulting movie, also titled Let It Be, built from the material they let him use, was poorly...

NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
reverb.com

The Gear of The Beatles' "Let It Be"

Photo by Express / Stringer, Getty Images. When The Beatles reconvened in early 1969 to make a new record, the concept was both clear and vague. What was clear is they wanted to "get back" to their roots—making music together, as a live band, with no overdubs. What was vague was how'd they document and present the work.
Ringo Starr
Peter Jackson
Middletown Press

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Why 'Let It Be' Is Way More Than the Beatles' Breakup Record

In 2003, Rolling Stone published its definitive list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, the most popular and most argued-over list in the magazine’s history. In 2020, we completely remade the list, adding more than 150 new titles. Then, in the Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums, we delved further into the making and meaning of many of the records that made the cut, with exclusive insights from the artists who created them — and those who know them and their music best. In Season One, we explored classics like Taylor Swift’s Red, Public Enemy’s It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, and Missy Elliott’s Supa Dupa Fly. Now we’re launching an all-new season with a fresh look at a controversial classic: The Beatles’ Let It Be.
Sandusky Register

'Lord of the Rings' director debuting Beatles documentary

Just as The Beatles used their timeless songs in the 1960s to take millions of listeners across the universe on a magical musical mystery tour, Oscar-winning "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy director Peter Jackson has taken millions of viewers worldwide on a magical cinematic mystery tour in this century.
Collider

'Vinyl' Director Sara Sugarman Replaces Jonas Åkerlund on Beatles Biopic 'Midas Man'

A new biopic centering on the manager of The Beatles is getting a new director. Sara Sugarman will replace Jonas Åkerlund in the director’s seat for Midas Man. Akerlund left the production of Midas Man for reasons undisclosed, according to Variety, which necessitated the change. According to Deadline (who first reported the directorial change), Åkerlund was “taking a break from the film,” but was unlikely to come back to production. Shooting for Midas Man, which began in October, was temporarily halted after Åkerlund's departure. With Sugarman now onboard, production is scheduled to resume next week.
ABC13 Houston

'Get Back' documents making of Beatles 'Let It Be' album

Oscar winning director Peter Jackson has just finished what he calls his dream job, as the famous fan of The Beatles edited almost 60 hours of footage of the band shot half a century ago during the recording of "Let It Be." The result is "Get Back," a miniseries for...
Deadline

Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ Hires New Director Mid-Shoot; Filmmaker Jonas Akerlund Issues Statement

EXCLUSIVE: Midas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has hired a new director as it looks to get back into production as soon as possible. Sara Sugarman, known for directing movies including music comedy Vinyl, Lifetime’s House Of Versace and Disney’s Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, is newly aboard. As we revealed earlier this month, the movie entered hiatus as producers sought to replace director Jonas Akerlund. Akerlund told us today: “I regret that things haven’t turned out as we had planned on Midas Man. I wish Jacob [Fortune-Lloyd] and the team the best with the film.” The Queen’s Gambit co-star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd stars...
WBUR

New documentary explores the ups and downs of The Beatles' 'Let It Be' sessions

Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson’s documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” — a three-night, six-hour epic — premiers on Disney+ on Friday. The documentary, named after the original title of the album “Let It Be,” features previously unseen footage from those studio sessions. Michael Lindsay-Hogg made a film in the 1970s using...
WNYC

Giles Martin Revisits The Beatles' 'Let It Be'

On Thanksgiving, Disney+ will begin streaming the first of the three-part docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back,” made by Peter Jackson using footage of The Beatles in recording sessions for the album that would become Let It Be. The docuseries is the final piece of a months-long campaign that includes a photobook of the same name and Let It Be (Super Deluxe), a remastered and expanded box set of the original album. Giles Martin, the son of Beatles producer George Martin, helmed the new box set and mixed the music for the docuseries. He joins us to discuss both.
People

Let It Be Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's Words of Wisdom on His Misunderstood Beatles Documentary

It's Jan. 29, 1969, and director Michael Lindsay-Hogg has a problem. He has just days to improvise an ending for his film with the Beatles, and they are not making it easy for him. This is keeping with the theme of the month-long production, a logistical nightmare that has morphed from a television concert special into a cinéma vérité documentary midway through the shoot. The intimate scenes of the band writing and rehearsing are extraordinary, but he needs a finale, a climax, some kind of payoff — one that doesn't subject them to the hassles and hysteria that plagued their touring life at the height of Beatlemania. For a time, one idea seemed to stick: an unannounced performance on the roof of the group's Apple Records headquarters in Central London. The semi-public nature of the gig seemed like a good compromise. Yet now, huddled in their studio six stories beneath the proposed venue, there's dissent in their ranks.
udiscovermusic.com

The Beatles Release ‘Get Back’ Clip Of ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Rehearsal

The Beatles have unveiled a new clip from the upcoming documentary film, Get Back, in which they rehearse their classic song, “Don’t Let Me Down.”. The teaser includes all four members, plus frequent collaborator Billy Preston on the keyboards, and Yoko Ono, who’s reading a book about the band during the jam session.
