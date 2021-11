Lisa Rinna's mom has died. On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, announced the death of Lois Rinna on Instagram. She was 93. "My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo," Amelia wrote alongside photos and videos of her maternal grandmother. "… You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything."

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO