Outward Hound Fun Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl

Thanksgiving means a big feast for us humans. While it’s fun to treat our pups to some table scraps, they look forward to their own special meal in pet food bowls. For fast eaters, we need to slow them down. Outward BoundFun Feeder...
While dogs are known for getting and giving affection, some breeds such as Bloodhounds, Chow Chows and Afghan Hounds prefer to have their own space. According to research published by The Scotsman, some canines are more likely to turn down cuddles and pats compared to others. Much like humans, not all dogs show affection the same way, with the study discovering that Scottish Terriers, Malamute pups and Cairn Terriers also don't enjoy cuddles.
Every year, veterinary behaviorist Lisa Radosta hears the same question from clients: What am I going to do with my pet when I have people over for the Thanksgiving holiday?. We all love our pets and consider them members of the family, but they have special needs when it comes to feasting, family and friends. Even the most social of pets can be overwhelmed by Thanksgiving holiday togetherness, buzz and hubbub, not to mention tempted by tasty foods that are just waiting to be sampled. All of these elements can create chaos, but taking some simple steps can help to relieve fear, anxiety and stress for your pet and yourself.
Goodnewsforpets is a big fan of both Fetch For Pets and Star Wars, so we love this adorable Fetch For Pets Star Wars Yoda Plush Flattie Dog Toy. This stuffing-free, plush toy is cuddly enough for nap time while being entertaining due to its noise-making squeaker. Plus, you won’t find any choking hazards with this toy—each feature is embroidered instead of having hard plastic or sharp edges, making it safe for dogs of all sizes. Your pup will enjoy this fun toy and you can continue to indulge your Star Wars fandom — we do!
Keep warm with your pooch this season by purchasing the best dog blanket for you and your best friend. With plenty of options available to stay cozy from waterproof blankets to extra snuggly blankets, we have quite a selection for all breeds and sizes of dogs. Blankets are not only warm in the colder months, they’re useful as layers for crates, car rides, and other modes of travel. Keep your pooch comfortable because a comfortable pooch is a happy pooch.
Our selection of waterproof blankets due service to puppies and older dogs who have trouble holding it in or need extra...
The new Singletrack Recycled Dog Bowl is a collapsible dog travel bowl and is a perfect addition to your dog gear. The wide and sturdy construction will prevent accidental spills while the compact collapsible design allows you to easily stow away the bowl when not in use. Includes a carry loop for easy attachment to leashes or bags.
Build this raised dog feeder so the Fido in your life can eat their daily kibble in style. This raised dog feeder is simple to make, offers a sleek modern look and only costs around $30 in materials. With minimal tools and one six-foot board of whatever wood species your dog likes best, you can put this together in just a few hours.
Black Friday is officially here, a.k.a the ultimate day of savings for anything you want to buy, and everyone you want to buy for. Whether you’re buying that giant new OLED smart TV your dad has been eyeing, that luxe weighted blanket for your mom, or any number of new tech gadgets for your siblings, Black Friday is almost guaranteed to bring about some sort of discount. The best Black Friday deals come in all shapes and sizes, for giftees of all types, including smaller, furrier ones. In the midst of all your holiday shopping, don’t forget about your pets!
The...
A Labrador has given birth to an extremely rare mix of pure yellow, chocolate, and black puppies in the same litter. Black Labrador retriever named Zola, 4, delivered ten pups who are a mixture of three different colors — only seen on a "handful" of occasions before. Owners Tina Davis,...
I am writing today on behalf of a group of dedicated dog owners who have been advocating the development of an unleashed fenced dog park on Vashon for many months. Perhaps some people are aware of the numerous past efforts in this direction over the last decade that have failed due to opposition and canis non-gratis objections from one faction or another, perceived lack of funding through Vashon Parks District or King County Parks, or other reasons, but it is now time to work beyond those barriers, and in the words of the legendary Captain Jean-Luc Picard, “Make it so!”
Looking for a new place to explore with your kiddos? Then you’ve got to check out The Edge VR, a fully interactive and immersive multi-player VR gaming experience for kids (ages 10 and up) and adults! Through this unique experience, we became a part of the world of their curated game, The Edge of Space — all while being able to move freely to different levels, fighting robots, going up elevators, and even going into a virtual spaceship.
Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. It’s an everyday scene. Pooch wants a tasty-looking piece of cake that’s sitting on the table. What does he do? He gazes longingly at the titbit, ogles his master or mistress, and glances back at the cake. This “conversation” with humans gets him what he wants.
Meet a new educational tool for kids: the Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop interactive math game. Instead of simply dealing with numbers, which can be a bore, this set takes children on a magical quest. They’ll brew potions with dragon claws and magic sparkles as well as add and subtract balloons to help dragons fly. This interactive math game combines hands-on learning with a digital adventure, enabling children to build their confidence and skills. All the while, your little one will have heaps of fun while educating themselves. Finally, the Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop, which is suitable for ages 6–8, teaches kids to add and subtract up to 120, compare numbers, and about counting and place value.
Spectators can have some good, tail-wagging fun at the Council Bluffs Kennel Club Dog Show Saturday and Sunday at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. each day in seven different rings, and activities will wind up about 5 p.m. It should be a howling...
When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
