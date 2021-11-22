Outward Hound Fun Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl

Every year, veterinary behaviorist Lisa Radosta hears the same question from clients: What am I going to do with my pet when I have people over for the Thanksgiving holiday?. We all love our pets and consider them members of the family, but they have special needs when it comes to feasting, family and friends. Even the most social of pets can be overwhelmed by Thanksgiving holiday togetherness, buzz and hubbub, not to mention tempted by tasty foods that are just waiting to be sampled. All of these elements can create chaos, but taking some simple steps can help to relieve fear, anxiety and stress for your pet and yourself.

