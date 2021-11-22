ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify Waukesha Christmas parade suspect. Here's what we know

By Rachel Treisman
KPBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was supposed to be a joyous occasion in Waukesha, Wis., turned to tragedy Sunday afternoon when the driver of an SUV plowed into a crowd of people at the city's annual Christmas parade. Less than an hour into the festivities, suspect Darrell E. Brooks "intentionally drove his maroon...

www.kpbs.org

What we know about what happened at the Wisconsin Christmas parade

(CNN) — The celebratory sounds of a Wisconsin Christmas parade were interrupted by terrified screams Sunday after a vehicle plowed into participants and spectators gathered for the event in Waukesha, a city about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were...
Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man involved in a shooting in the North Lawndale area this past Saturday. Police said around 1:42 p.m., the incident occurred at 3800 Block of West Roosevelt Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store before walking outside. He walks up to the unknown victim and pulls out a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or send an anonymous to cpdtip.com.
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail

Originally published on Nov. 23, 2021 BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — A former Lakeville middle school principal was found dead Saturday inside a central Minnesota jail. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says staff found 53-year-old Christopher Jerome Endicott unresponsive, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Endicott was convicted in Dakota County in 2019 of burglary, identity theft and stalking, and was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison. Chris Endicott (credit: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office) Investigators say Endicott hacked into a neighboring school district’s database and amassed a large amount of personal and financial informational about employees and their families. Endicott later admitted to stealing the data because he was in “financial ruin.” After he was arrested and posted bail in early 2018, Endicott started stalking the Apple Valley police detective in charge of his case. The detective put a GPS tracker on Endicott’s car, and discovered Endicott drove by his home twice. He was then re-arrested and charged with stalking. He was also later charged with burglarizing one of his neighbors’ homes. Crow Wing County authorities say Endicott “was being held in jail on a Department of Corrections warrant” at the time of his death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
Crowds swarm retailers, stealing merchandise on Black Friday

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Thieves in California and Minnesota continued to target retailers with swarms of masked people making off with merchandise during the holiday weekend, police said Saturday. Police arrested four individuals suspected of involvement in a "flash mob" theft of at least $400 worth of goods at a...
Car Slams Into North Riverside Lounge After Driver Is Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A car slammed into a lounge in North Riverside Monday night, minutes after its driver was shot at Des Plaines Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. Illinois State Police said at 8:18 p.m., they were called for a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower at Des Plaines Avenue. The driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The car crashed into the Bar-Tini Lounge at 2433 Des Plaines Ave. in Riverside, about a mile and a half south of the Eisenhower exit. The investigation had just begun late Monday. Further details were not immediately available. As of Nov. 18, Illinois State Police had responded to 213 expressway shootings in the Chicago area. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.
Remains of missing mother found Saturday

The remains of the 33-year-old mother of four Ashley Miller Carlson, who had been missing since Sept. 23, were found Saturday. Carlson was last seen near the Lake Lena community, on the Mille Lacs Band's reservation. Two months later, after spending the day on scene, law enforcement confirmed her remains were found there.
Mystery of missing mom deepens after dog turns up at California high-rise

A California mom has been missing more than two weeks after she fled her son’s football game looking “antsy” — and the mystery has only deepened with her dog discovered inside a random Los Angeles apartment building. Heidi Planck, the 39-year-old financial controller of a company reportedly under investigation for...
