Inventing Anna: Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Drama Gets a Premiere Date and Trailer!

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInventing Anna is poised to be another hit for Shonda Rhimes. Netflix on Monday dropped the premiere date and teaser for the forthcoming miniseries. “Who is this person?” someone asks in the trailer. “Who the hell is Anna Delvey?”. The question will be answered when the series debuts on...

www.tvfanatic.com

CinemaBlend

Wait, How Many Times Has Shonda Rhimes Written The Ending To Grey’s Anatomy?

Even if you’re not the biggest Grey’s Anatomy fan, it would be basically impossible to doubt that the medical drama is one of the biggest shows to ever grace our TV screens. The show debuted in late March of 2005 as a mid-season replacement, and became a nearly instant hit / cultural phenomenon. Now, 18 very impressive seasons in, series creator Shonda Rhimes has admitted to the surprising number of times that she attempted to write the Grey’s Anatomy ending: eight!
411mania.com

Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer, Release Date For Final Season of Ozark

Netflix has announced that Part 1 of the two-part final season of Ozark will be released on January 21st, 2022 and has released a new teaser trailer which is below. Part 1 will feature 7 episodes, as will Part 2. Netflix describes the new season with the following synopsis: Marty...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Kings of Napa: OWN Sets Premiere Date for New Family Drama Series (Watch)

The Kings of Napa finally has a premiere date. OWN will launch the new family drama in January. Starring Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, and Devika Parikh, the series follows the influential King family who runs a vineyard in Napa, California. OWN revealed more...
tvinsider.com

‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Unveils Premiere Date & First Look at Period Drama (VIDEO)

Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes returns to this past, this time with HBO‘s The Gilded Age, a new period drama set to premiere on Monday, January 24. Fellowes serves as the creator and co-writer with Sonja Warfield on the nine-episode series directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Set in the American Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between old and new systems, and of high fortunes, The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski.
startattle.com

Inventing Anna (2022 miniseries) Netflix, Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, trailer, release date

A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts — and money — of New York’s social elite. The series is based on the New York article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox. and Alexis Floyd. Startattle.com – Inventing Anna | Netflix.
vitalthrills.com

Foodtastic Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney+

At Destination D23 today, Disney+ debuted the Foodtastic trailer, which gives a new look at the immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. Launching with 11 episodes exclusively on the streaming service December 15, you can...
