Inventing Anna: Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Drama Gets a Premiere Date and Trailer!

Netflix has released its first trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming series, Inventing Anna, which is set to premier in 2022.The series follows journalist Vivian Kent (played by Anna Chlumsky) as she investigates the case of Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner), a Russian-born German socialite who scammed banks, hotels and rich acquaintances out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.A sneak peek at the nine-episode series shows Delvey at high and low points in her con artist career. In one shot, we see her sitting on the front row at London Fashion Week, while in another she appears to be in...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO