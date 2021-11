A "radical feminist" felt the wrath of "Black Twitter" after she openly criticized the film, King Richard. The recently released movie has been hailed near and far as it stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the dedicated father to iconic tennis duo, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters acted as executive producers of the film that is centered around their father, his sacrifices, and his determination to see his daughters succeed in a sport that does not often see Black faces—especially from Compton.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO