The Town of Niagara has opted out of the state law allowing marijuana dispensaries to sell the drug, but there's a chance it could change its mind later. Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said the 4-0 vote Tuesday night came in the face of a Dec. 31 state deadline to opt out. He said communities that don't opt out by then never can, but those that do are allowed to reverse their position in the future.

NIAGARA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO