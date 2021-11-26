CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, CBS kicks off its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airing of the animated classic, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season:

Monday, November 22, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 25, 2021: Thanksgiving Day Parade. 9 a.m.

Friday, November 26, 2021: Frosty The Snowman. 8 p.m., Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 27, 2021: Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire, 8 p.m., Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m., The Story Of Santa Claus, 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 28, 2021: One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga, 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 5, 2021: The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m, Frosty The Snowman, 9 p.m., Frosty Returns, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 12, 2021: A Christmas Proposal, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m.

Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m.

Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.