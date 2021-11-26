ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, CBS kicks off its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airing of the animated classic, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season:

Monday, November 22, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 25, 2021: Thanksgiving Day Parade. 9 a.m.

Friday, November 26, 2021: Frosty The Snowman. 8 p.m., Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 27, 2021: Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire, 8 p.m., Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m., The Story Of Santa Claus, 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 28, 2021: One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga, 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 5, 2021: The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, 8 p.m, Frosty The Snowman, 9 p.m., Frosty Returns, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 12, 2021: A Christmas Proposal, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m.

Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m.

Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.

Entertainment Weekly

These are the top 20 Christmas movies ever

If the thought of seeing Tim Allen in a squishy fat suit makes you dream of sugarplums, this is the film for you. The Home Improvement star accidentally kills Santa and has to take his place. It's no It's a Wonderful Life, but it has its moments. Plus, there's Judge Reinhold!
MOVIES
Newswest9.com

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas airs tonight on NBC

LOS ANGELES — “You’re a mean one… Mr. Grinch!”. It wouldn’t be the holiday season without watching Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. You can get your Grinchy fix Friday, Nov. 26 as NBC airs the animated family favorite at 8 p.m. eastern. You can also stream it on NBC's Peacock.
TV & VIDEOS
