Even if Dana Cowin hadn't spent many years as the editor in chief of Food & Wine, she'd still be the first person we'd ask for advice on what to give someone whose pantry is already bursting with exciting, delicious items. As the founder of Giving Broadly, a project that shines a light on extraordinary woman-identifying food makers whose products bring Cowin's nightly cooking "from meh to much, much better," she curates spicy, snacky, and saucy goods that we'll be buying extras of for ourselves. Keep up with Cowin's newest finds at givingbroadly.com.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO