Abdullah Ibrahim – ‘Solotude’

By londonjazz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article( Gearbox Records. Available on 12-inch vinyl LP or CD. Review by Len Weinreich) Over the past few years, Abdullah Ibrahim (born Cape Town, South Africa, 9 October 1934) has shared his birthday with an enthusiastic audience in the Hirzinger Hall, Riedering, Germany. But in 2020 the circumstances around his 86th...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Abdullah Ibrahim
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Hugh Masekela
#Jazz Music#Apartheid South Africa#Gearbox Records#Dollar Brand#Capetonians
londonjazznews.com

In Brief: The 2021 EFG London Jazz Festival in short reviews

LJN provides the most comprehensive coverage of the EFG London Jazz Festival. By a considerable margin. And yet our reviews (twenty and still counting at the time of publishing this) only pick up about 10% of what is on offer. So we asked our writers and various other friends on the scene to talk or write to us about some other highlights…
ENTERTAINMENT
londonjazznews.com

Iver Cardas (Winner of the 4th International Jarek Śmietana Jazz Guitar Competition)

Iver Cardas (Norway) has just won First Prize in the 4th International Jarek Śmietana Jazz Guitar Competition in Kraków. Born in a small town north of Oslo, music is in Cardas’s blood: his mother, Berit Værnes Cardas, plays in the Vertavo String Quartet and his father, Emery Cardas, is principal cellist of the Norwegian Radio Orchestra. At just 23 years old and in his first year at the Manhattan School of Music, Cardas won over the judges of the Śmietana competition (including Wolfgang Muthspiel and Śmietana’s daughter Alicja) with his effortless musicality. Interview by Izzy Blankfield…on a cold bench outside the Kraków Philharmonic.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Bill Laurance & The Untold Orchestra at Union Chapel (EFG LJF 2021)

(Union Chapel. 20 November 2021. EFG LJGF. Review by Rob Mallows) Bill Laurance – who started his career as Snarky Puppy’s keyboardist but has over the last six years garnered more renown arguably as a solo artist – told an anecdote he had shared with the audience at his last Union Chapel show, six years ago now (which this reviewer was also at): he went to Primary School close to the Chapel. The sports centre where he did PE was just around the corner. He used to walk past this chapel every day. Now, he was playing here again.
MUSIC
