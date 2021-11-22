ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 160 ETH Today

By Benzinga Insights
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #6581 just sold for 160 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH) ($689,236 USD). The...

