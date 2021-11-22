Let’s Sing 2022 Review

If you enjoy games that let you go at your own pace, where you can shape the world around you, then Grow: Song of the Evertree really ought to be on your radar. This whimsical world-building game casts you as an Alchemist in the land of Alaria. The last of your kind, in fact. A terrible fate has befallen the world, and the Evertree, which provides life to all around it, has stopped growing. Thankfully, you happen to be the one who can restore life to it. By planting seeds, singing a magical, long-forgotten song, and restoring Alaria to the land it once was, the world will soon be thriving once more. But to get there, you’ve got a lot of work ahead of you.
Comments / 0