Let’s Sing 2022 Review

By Richard Seagrave
gamespew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach Christmas, most of us are probably getting excited about meeting up with friends and family members and having some fun get-togethers. They might involve a bit of singing. While you can crank out the karaoke machine if you have one, it’s not required if you have...

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

imdb.com

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance extravaganza.
MOVIES
heraldcourier.com

Book Review: Sing out the change you want in the world with your child

It wasn’t what you wanted. You didn’t ask for it, and you’re not happy. Things shouldn’t be that way. It’s not right, and you don’t like it. Somebody needs to fix this, so why not you? Why, as in the new book “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman, pictures by Loren Long, don’t you reach for a different kind of music?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

‘Digimon Ghost Game’ Episode 6 review – The horror of bad singing

Spoiler warning: this review discusses plot specifics from the first six episodes of Digimon Ghost Game as well as the preview to episode seven. Another week, another new episode of Ghost Game to review. As of last time the whole cast has been assembled, so there’s no more need to worry about introductions. How is our heroes’ first outing as an established team?
COMICS
L.A. Weekly

Let’s Dance with Alphanaut

Let’s Dance with Alphanaut: Mark Alan of Palm Spring new wave band Alphanaut told us about his Bowie experience. Mark Alan: I have many fond memories of concert going over my lifetime but my favorite, and one of my first, has to be seeing David Bowie back in the mid ’80s. Bowie was riding the wave of his successful Let’s Dance album, and the Serious Moonlight tour was a dazzling and exhilarating experience. I had been an instant fan of Bowie’s once I discovered the Heroes album in a used record bin. Listening to those tunes forever changed my perspective on what rock ’n roll and pop music could sound like.
ROCK MUSIC
Person
Amy Winehouse
Pitchfork

Let’s Eat Grandma

While Let’s Eat Grandma are better known for kaleidoscopic synth-pop, the title track from their upcoming album is a pared-down, downtempo ballad that acknowledges the gradual dissolution of a friendship. Written by Jenny Hollingworth, “Two Ribbons” is a letter of sorts to her close friend and bandmate, Rosa Walton, focused on the growing distance between them and the love that keeps them entwined “like two ribbons still woven.” Over gentle, acoustic instrumentation, Hollingworth’s angelic tone carries a heart-rending weariness. There’s no begging, no bartering: It’s just a wan acceptance of a solitude that seems to loom ever closer.
MUSIC
thexboxhub.com

Let’s Sing 2022 launches on console with its best songlist yet

We’re going to go out on a limb: Let’s Sing 2022 is launching on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch with the best playlist of tracks that we’ve seen yet. Normally we can count the songs that we’re excited about on a hand or two; this time round we need our feet as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Grow: Song of the Evertree Review

If you enjoy games that let you go at your own pace, where you can shape the world around you, then Grow: Song of the Evertree really ought to be on your radar. This whimsical world-building game casts you as an Alchemist in the land of Alaria. The last of your kind, in fact. A terrible fate has befallen the world, and the Evertree, which provides life to all around it, has stopped growing. Thankfully, you happen to be the one who can restore life to it. By planting seeds, singing a magical, long-forgotten song, and restoring Alaria to the land it once was, the world will soon be thriving once more. But to get there, you’ve got a lot of work ahead of you.
VIDEO GAMES
Marietta Daily Journal

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' review: Musical sings praises of art, big dreams

A stirring tribute to the creative process, the very nature of creativity and the need to express oneself, "Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a knockout, a movie musical that grabs hold of the viewer at the beginning and never lets go. Andrew Garfield is electrifying as Jonathan Larson, the playwright and...
MUSIC
#Xbox One
yoursun.com

Chelsea Guo will make Gulf Theater’s piano sing

Now-20-year-old Chelsea Guo challenged herself, at 17, to sing Schubert’s art song “Gretchen am Spinnrade” while simultaneously playing its wildly difficult Liszt piano transcription. The YouTube performance that the perfectionistic young performer later called unsuccessful nevertheless became an online sensation. During pandemic quarantine, she applied her talents to arranging and...
MUSIC
thatshelf.com

Encanto Review: Disney’s Latest Will Make You Sing

It’s hard to praise Disney’s latest, Encanto, without sounding both effusive and cliched. Stuffed full of colour, emotion, an incredible soundtrack of songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a soothing score from Germaine Franco, the studio’s 60th animated feature is genuinely enjoyable and guaranteed to make the whole family sing.
MOVIES
townepost.com

Let’s Dish

We all have to cook from time to time, whether it’s for fun or necessity. I personally have done it to feed my family, but after several years I found myself getting burned out. It seemed like I generally made the same boring menu week after week. Then it got to the point where I just didn’t want to cook at all, but still did. I had also started using practical plastic dishes because I had young children at the time, so on top of being bored with cooking, there was no excitement in setting the table for dinners. Since I wasn’t concerned about the way the table looked, it was easy to let everyone eat in front of the TV on the couch.
FOOD & DRINKS
Third Coast Review

Review: Lyric Opera’s The Magic Flute Is a Contemporary, Inventive Adaptation That Lets the Music Shine

The Magic Flute, a German opera by Mozart, first premiered in Vienna in 1791; Mozart himself conducted the orchestra that night. In the more than 200 years since, the show has undoubtedly been produced in any number of ways, from the magical and lush to the spare and contemporary. Even so, the Lyric Opera’s current mounting of a production that first premiered nearly a decade ago is one of the most unique interpretations of opera—perhaps of any musical production—seen on stage in recent memory. The realization of a collaboration between director Barrie Kolsky and a performance group known simply as 1927, this version is something more akin to a film, even as actors belt out the famous arias sans amplification. The production realizes Mozart’s whimsical story of a young prince on a quest to find his princess without sets at all, instead projecting the scene’s details onto a blank screen, non-stop animation depicting the various forests, caverns and palaces where the story unfolds. It’s an intriguing approach, turning on its head nearly everything one expects of an opera, the elaborate stagings and jaw-dropping costumes of a grand production.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
kfgo.com

Let’s not forget

I’m sure most of you have your Christmas lights up by now, especially since the weather hasn’t stopped you. Maybe you haven’t turned them on yet, but you still have them up. The people that don’t have them on yet were raised not to, because we can’t let ourselves forget about Thanksgiving by being overshadowed by Christmas.
TV SHOWS
gamespew.com

Musical Platformer One Hand Clapping Bursts Into Song This December

What is the sound of one hand clapping? “Cl” or “ap”. But One Hand Clapping is also the name of an uplifting musical platformer arriving this December. What sets One Hand Clapping (currently in Early Access on PC) apart from other equally indie platform games is that it reacts to your own vocal performances. By “reacts” we mean it acknowledges the noise coming through your microphone and integrates it into the game. So you could find your path blocked and, by singing, you’ll make a flower grow which will, in turn, act as a platform to cross the ravine.
VIDEO GAMES
nerdreactor.com

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Review: Let’s Not Jam

When Netflix revealed that it was adapting Cowboy Bebop, the ’90s space western anime, into a live-action series, it was met with skepticism. It’s not surprising to see the negative reactions from fans. Remember Netflix’s live-action Death Note film? Usually, projects based on anime and manga don’t have a great track record. (I did enjoy Alita: Battle Angel and the live-action Rurouni Kenshin films.) For Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, there was hope when iconic Japanese composer, Yoko Kanno, was attached to the project. That hope quickly faded away after finishing the final episode of the season. There are some bright spots in the series, but they are overshadowed by weak direction, an underwhelming supporting cast, uninspiring fight choreography, and weird edits to the original Cowboy Bebop music.
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

It's Time to Sing Again! The Final Trailer for 'Sing 2' Staring Matthew McConaughey is HERE!

The final trailer for the highly anticipated animated film Sing 2 has finally been released. This sequel follows the core cast of characters from Sing. This new Illumination film chronicles, according to the official release, " the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet ...all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star-played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut-to join them." The star studded cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti, and Nick Kroll. This new movie is sure to have everyone dancing in their seats!
MOVIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
rockpapershotgun.com

Let’s Build A Zoo review: an absorbing tycoon game that relishes chaos

A quirky little tycoon game with enough weirdness to keep you coming back for more. Don’t let Let’s Build A Zoo's appearance fool you. It has the gorgeous pixel art and presentation of a classic tycoon game, as well as all the simulation aspects you’d ever want. But buried under that business management exterior is a game equally interested in exploring moral choices, and one that leaves me thankful it pauses before I have to make a decision.
VIDEO GAMES

